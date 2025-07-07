Vietnamese culture shines at street festival in London

LONDON — The Việt Nam Women's and Children's Association art troupe in the UK presented a spectacular and emotional performance that left a lasting impression on the audience at the Happy Streets Festival 2025 held in London.

Happy Streets Festival is a renowned annual event in the UK's capital that brings together over 20 international communities living in the UK. This year’s festival took place from July 5-6, featuring a variety of artistic, sports, creative and family activities. The two-day event creates a vibrant space for connection, filled with joy and cultural diversity.

More than 15 artistic performances from communities such as India, Jamaica, Ghana, Poland, Iran, China, Syria, and Bangladesh energised the festival with a diverse range of genres, including lively Bollywood dance, African jazz, beatboxing, modern rap, urban steppers street dance or Polish and Arab folk dances. All of this created a vibrant multicultural tapestry, where each community had the opportunity to share its ethnic identity through art.

Chosen as the closing performance of the first day, the Vietnamese delegation presented a programme that combined music, fashion and cultural exchange for their debut participation in the event.

Vietnamese performers entertained festival-goers with a dance set to the viral song Bắc Bling. The programme also included a quiz about Vietnamese culture, a showcase of a new collection of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) by 15-year-old designer Anna Hoàng, and performances by singer Trần Võ Minh Triết.

“We not only perform but also want to share a part of the essence of Vietnamese culture – from the conical hat to the songs, dances, and the áo dài. Being warmly received by the audience is a great honour,” said Hoàng Hà, Founder of the Việt Nam Women and Children Association in the UK, also head of the Vietnamese delegation.

Agata Zmijewska, Coordinator of the Happy Streets Festival. Said: “We are deeply impressed by the Vietnamese delegation – not only for their professionalism and creativity in performance but also for their spirit of community connection through meaningful interactive activities.

“We hope to continue partnering with them in future festivals.” VNS