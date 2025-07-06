Baker blends culture into artistic cakes

By Lương Thu Hương

Nguyễn Hữu Thiên Ân, a baker based in Hồ Chí Minh City, has a sweet ambition that goes beyond crafting delectable and beautiful cakes: he aims to share the essence of Vietnamese identity with the world through the art of cake-making.

Each of Ân’s artworks made from colourful fondant cakes reflects a piece of Vietnamese culture – from traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) trays of food or hát bội (classical drama) to a portrait of his grandmother.

Ân was studying hot kitchen techniques at the Saigontourist School of Tourism and Hotel Management in 2017 when, one day, he stumbled upon a fondant cake workshop. The aroma of butter and cream, along with the beauty of the colourful, soft candy wrap, awakened a special emotion within him.

“When I learned about fondant through television programmes and social media – a material that can be transformed into countless different shapes – I felt like I had found my creative path,” Ân told Việt Nam News.

Fondant is a pliable candy mixture made from powdered sugar, capable of being shaped into various forms like modelling clay. However, unlike traditional cakes or mousses, fondant cakes require advanced techniques and creativity – from sketching designs and kneading to colouring, assembling and ensuring the cake structure and filling are not only visually appealing but also enjoyable to eat.

For Ân, a fondant cake must do more than just catch the eye; it should tell a story and evoke emotions in those who see it.

“Vietnamese culture is incredibly diverse and rich, and I want to incorporate those familiar beauties into fondant creations as a way to preserve and promote Vietnamese traditions in a modern form," the 26-year-old said.

“I want international friends to be wowed by the beauty of Vietnamese art, just as we admire the stunning works from around the world.”

This pioneering choice has been recognised through a series of domestic and international awards. Ân picked up a gold medal in the wedding cake category at the Hong Kong International Culinary Classic 2025; a gold for artistic display and a silver team medal at the Guangzhou Culinary Challenge 2024; and was judged to have the best dessert and best showpiece at the Vietnam Bakery Cup.

Ân also achieved a double win with a gold medal for a modern wedding cake and a silver medal for artistic display at the Battle of the Chefs Malaysia 2024. Ân has also received multiple awards in professional competitions in Việt Nam.

“After all these competitions, what I truly hope for is that my works can touch the hearts of viewers, evoke emotions and convey the message I want to share," he said.

"Additionally, I strive for absolute satisfaction from myself. The feeling of looking back at my work, knowing I gave my all and have no regrets, is invaluable."

Personal satisfaction and the empathy from the audience are the greatest and most meaningful rewards for Ân.

“When international judges and friends see my creations and exclaim, ‘Here is Việt Nam’, I feel a sense of success in the path I’ve chosen," he said.

Intricate cultural artworks

One of Ân's most impressive creations is a wedding cake titled Hỷ Sự Hát Bội. Inspired by the traditional art of hát bội, an ancient theatrical form, the cake embodies a fusion of love and identity, blending tradition with modern creativity. It was this masterpiece that earned him gold at the Hong Kong event earlier this year.

The first layer of the cake is shaped like a hát bội drama drum, symbolising new beginnings, much like the drumbeat that opens a performance. Interwoven with this are images of red succulents, representing enduring love – silent yet intense.

The middle layer features a hexagon, symbolising harmony and balance between the old and the new, reflecting the union of two people entering married life. The top layer showcases the bride and groom as hát bội characters -- a dignified general and a clever woman, reminding us of their roles and the connection in their marital journey.

Although in their narrative they stand on opposite sides of a battlefield, in life, they are partners, holding hands to face all challenges together.

Ân revealed there are many steps involved in creating such impressive 'fondant artworks', starting with brainstorming ideas, which takes him a considerable amount of time. Next, he adjusts the sizes to ensure that each detail fits harmoniously within the overall piece. He then focuses on detailing each small element, visualising and observing the image or object he intends to replicate.

“To give the cake life and realism, I must identify its distinctive features, such as whether the surface is smooth or textured. If it’s textured, I consider whether it’s cracked or rough," he explained. This requires careful observation and a lot of time to refine every detail.

“Each piece I create, whether it's a portrait or a depiction of a Lunar New Year meal, is a way for me to reflect on my memories, those of my loved ones or traditional cultural stories I've heard and felt. I strive to transform what seems like remnants of nostalgia in my mind into something tangible, vibrant and accessible."

The young baker is nurturing a project to expand a creative space dedicated to 'fondant art' – a place to not only showcase his creative cake baking but also to share techniques, and inspire those who love this craft.

He also hopes to establish specialised courses that combine modern baking techniques with the beauty of traditional Vietnamese culture.

“My goal is to spread the spirit of creativity, preserve cultural identity and help each individual tell their own story through every fondant cake,” Ân said. VNS