Lights, camera and action in Đà Nẵng

In a world where the pace of life continues to accelerate, finding a healthy work-life balance is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Việt Nam News and Law spoke with Henri Hubert, ambassador of Global Wellness Day in Việt Nam since 2018, a non-profit day event and a social project dedicated to living well, to explore what true well-being looks like, how to achieve it, and why even five minutes a day can make a difference.