Home Life & Style

Lights, camera and action in Đà Nẵng

July 04, 2025 - 17:40
Movie lovers from across Việt Nam and Asia are in Đà Nẵng for the third edition of the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), which returns this year with a bigger scale, a richer programme and puts South Korean cinema in the spotlight. Come to Đà Nẵng and experience the magic of the movies!

The Tây Hồ times are a-changin'

Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, an area of the city I have, and will continue to, poke fun at for the sheer concentration of residents whose entire Vietnam experience starts, unfolds and seemingly ends on Đặng Thai Mai Street.
Life & Style

EXPAT CORNER: The Real Capital Is Ourselves: Henri Hubert on Wellness, Balance and Life in Việt Nam

In a world where the pace of life continues to accelerate, finding a healthy work-life balance is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Việt Nam News and Law spoke with Henri Hubert, ambassador of Global Wellness Day in Việt Nam since 2018, a non-profit day event and a social project dedicated to living well, to explore what true well-being looks like, how to achieve it, and why even five minutes a day can make a difference.
Life & Style

Dancing queen

Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên has made history as the first Vietnamese, and the first Asian, to win a medal in the Latin Solo category at the World Dance Sport Federation World Championship 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Join Việt Nam News reporters as we visit Uyên and her coach to learn more about her journey and passion.

