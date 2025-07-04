Lights, camera and action in Đà Nẵng

Movie lovers from across Việt Nam and Asia are in Đà Nẵng for the third edition of the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), which returns this year with a bigger scale, a richer programme and puts South Korean cinema in the spotlight. Come to Đà Nẵng and experience the magic of the movies!
Following the merger of Lâm Đồng, Bình Thuận, and Đắk Nông provinces, Đà Lạt is affirming its role as an international hub for administration and resort tourism, backed by a strategic vision for sustainable and innovative development.
Running from July to August, “Find Your Flavour” aims to become a key offering of this summer by integrating activities such as food passports, interactive games, videos, and all-in-one culinary city tours in partnership with local travel agencies and restaurants.
Following a record-breaking first half of 2025 with eight Vietnamese films surpassing the VNĐ100 billion revenue mark, local filmmakers are entering the latter half of the year with renewed confidence and high hopes for another leap forward.
Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, an area of the city I have, and will continue to, poke fun at for the sheer concentration of residents whose entire Vietnam experience starts, unfolds and seemingly ends on Đặng Thai Mai Street.
In a world where the pace of life continues to accelerate, finding a healthy work-life balance is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Việt Nam News and Law spoke with Henri Hubert, ambassador of Global Wellness Day in Việt Nam since 2018, a non-profit day event and a social project dedicated to living well, to explore what true well-being looks like, how to achieve it, and why even five minutes a day can make a difference.
Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên has made history as the first Vietnamese, and the first Asian, to win a medal in the Latin Solo category at the World Dance Sport Federation World Championship 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Join Việt Nam News reporters as we visit Uyên and her coach to learn more about her journey and passion.
Vietnamese and Japanese travel firms and tourism authorities gathered at a tourism promotion seminar in Hà Nội to showcase their products, exchange market insights, and strengthen practical and effective cooperation between the two countries.