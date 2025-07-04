Hà Nội to host 'Flavors of Peru' gastronomic festival

HÀ NỘI The Embassy of Peru in Việt Nam and the Intercontinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel are hosting the gastronomic festival 'Flavors of Peru - II Edition Asia' from July 11 to 13.

After the successful first edition in Bangkok, Thailand, this second festival will showcase the richness and diversity of Peruvian cuisine through the talent of four distinguished Peruvian chefs leading acclaimed restaurants from across Asia: Chef Abel Ortiz (Chullschick Restaurant, Hong Kong); Chef Franco Aldana (Feliz Restaurant, Malaysia); Chef R. Rodrigo Serrano (DIP Nikkei, the Philippines); and Chef Pier López (Yunka Nikkei Restaurant, Việt Nam).

This event will be a unique opportunity to enjoy Peru's globally renowned cuisine, a fusion of indigenous Incan and colonial Spanish influences, with additions from African, Chinese, Japanese, and Italian immigrants. Key ingredients include fresh fish, chicken, beef, corn, potatoes, quinoa, and various legumes, with Peruvian chili peppers adding a distinctive spicy kick.

Peruvian Restaurant Maido was named the World’s Best Restaurant of 2025, along with three other Peruvian restaurants that made the list of "The World's 50 best Restaurants".

Attendees will be delighted with classic Peruvian specialties like ceviche (fish marinated in lemon juice), pollo a la brasa (Peruvian-style roasted chicken), causa limeña (chicken-filled layered potato), lomo saltado (Peruvian stir-fried beef), ají de gallina (Peruvian chicken stew) and various desserts and beverages including pisco sours and chicha morada (purple corn drink).

The Peruvian chefs participating in the gastronomic festival are:

Abel Ortiz, a chef and entrepreneur who has significantly contributed to the introduction of Peruvian cuisine to Hong Kong since 2014. In 2018, with his wife Zoe, he founded Chullschick Restaurant in a warm and welcoming environment where diners can experience the authentic flavours of Peru's gastronomy.

Franco Aldana, a culinary expert trained at prestigious institutions such as D'Gallia and Le Cordon Bleu. He is the Executive Chef at Feliz in Kuala Lumpur. During his career he has gained experience at Maido and Astrid & Gastón in Lima, Peru, as well as restaurants in the Dominican Republic and the Marriott Group in Dubai.

Rubén Rodrigo Serrano, a Peruvian chef with extensive international experience on several continents. Trained in Peru, his cuisine blends traditional techniques with contemporary innovation. He currently leads DIP Nikkei in the Philippines, a personal take on Japanese-Peruvian fusion, and CHIFA! in Singapore, an interpretation of Chinese-Peruvian cuisine.

Pier López, a Peruvian culinary expert with over 15 years of experience in Nikkei (a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian food) and traditional Peruvian cuisine. He is currently head chef at Yunka Nikkei in HCM City, where he presents creative dishes using seasonal ingredients with a refined menu design.

Event Programme:

Friday, July 11 (6–10.30pm): A night of Prestige and Palate. Peruvian-style shared set menu dining. Saigon Restaurant, Intercontinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel.

Saturday, July 12 (6–10pm): Buffet Dinner. Café Du Lac, Intercontinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel.

Sunday, July 13 (11am–2pm): Brunch Buffet. Intercontinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel.

For reservations, contact Intercontinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel at Tel: 02462708888 or e-mail: fb.office@icwestlake.com

For more information visit the Embassy of Peru in Việt Nam's social media platforms: www.facebook.com/EmbajadaPeruEnVietnam or @peruinvietnam