Home Life & Style

Director Hoàng Nam announces two new feature film projects

July 04, 2025 - 10:27
These two projects reflect Hoàng Nam’s desire to incorporate traditional cultural values and deep humanism, drawing from his own emotions and personal family experiences.
Director Hoàng Nam speaks about his two new feature film projects. Photo courtesy of Challenge Me

ĐÀ NẴNG — Following the success of the horror film The Soul Lantern, director Hoàng Nam will be starting two new feature film projects titled Grandma, Don’t Be Sad and The Mỹ Lai Child.

The announcement was made at the 2025 Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival.

These two projects reflect Hoàng Nam’s desire to incorporate traditional cultural values and deep humanism, drawing from his own emotions and personal family experiences.

Grandma, Don’t Be Sad is a family drama that explores the inter-generational bond between a grandmother and her grandson. Set in an old working-class neighbourhood in the heart of Hà Nội, the film tells the touching story of Tiến, a young boy who, after losing his loved ones, is raised by his hardworking grandmother. Through everyday struggles, Tiến learns to navigate life and its many small setbacks.

As the rhythm of city life changes day by day, invisible generational gaps begin to emerge, sparking subtle yet profound conflicts. But within those turns, love, sacrifice and empathy are forged, allowing each character to understand and connect with each other.

Director Hoàng Nam revealed that the story is based on his own life and family. With this film, he hopes to deliver a message of resilience, encouraging people to rise above hardship while staying rooted in their traditions and heritage.

"I want the film to move audiences emotionally and inspire them," he said.

A highlight of Grandma, Don’t Be Sad is its multi-generational cast, combining veteran actors with promising young talents. The official cast will be announced soon. 

The Mỹ Lai Child draws inspiration from the iconic photograph taken by journalist Ronald Haeberle on March 16, 1968, during the Mỹ Lai Massacre in Quảng Ngãi.

The image, capturing a young boy shielding his sister in a field, became a global symbol condemning the horrors of war and sparked anti-war movements across the US.

Director Hoàng Nam said he was deeply moved upon seeing the photo, which inspired him to tell a story capturing a fragment of the war.

Set in Quảng Ngãi in 1968, the film follows the life-or-death journey of a young boy who witnesses his family and beloved village consumed by the flames of war. Drawing from the real-life Mỹ Lai tragedy, the film delves into human suffering and the enduring spirit of patriotism amid devastation.

"The story will follow the emotional journey of two siblings as they fight to hold on to what’s familiar and dear to them," Hoàng Nam explained.

The project is currently in script development and location scouting in Quảng Ngãi.

A scene in 'The Soul Lantern'. Photo courtesy of Challenge Me

Before becoming a director, Hoàng Nam gained popularity as a YouTuber with the Challenge Me channel, which featured explorations of Việt Nam. Transitioning from digital storytelling to cinema, he spent three years learning and practising filmmaking, from directing and visual effects to set design and post-production.

His debut feature The Soul Lantern was released during Lunar New Year 2025. The film grossed over VNĐ100 billion, marking a powerful debut for the emerging filmmaker. — VNS





More on this story

Life & Style

The Tây Hồ times are a-changin'

Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, an area of the city I have, and will continue to, poke fun at for the sheer concentration of residents whose entire Vietnam experience starts, unfolds and seemingly ends on Đặng Thai Mai Street.
Life & Style

EXPAT CORNER: The Real Capital Is Ourselves: Henri Hubert on Wellness, Balance and Life in Việt Nam

In a world where the pace of life continues to accelerate, finding a healthy work-life balance is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Việt Nam News and Law spoke with Henri Hubert, ambassador of Global Wellness Day in Việt Nam since 2018, a non-profit day event and a social project dedicated to living well, to explore what true well-being looks like, how to achieve it, and why even five minutes a day can make a difference.
Life & Style

Dancing queen

Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên has made history as the first Vietnamese, and the first Asian, to win a medal in the Latin Solo category at the World Dance Sport Federation World Championship 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Join Việt Nam News reporters as we visit Uyên and her coach to learn more about her journey and passion.

