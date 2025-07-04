Sex trafficking probe uncovers murder of young woman in remote forest

HẢI PHÒNG — A police investigation into an illegal sex trafficking ring has led to the discovery of a brutal murder, in which a young woman was beaten to death and her body dumped in a remote forest in northern Việt Nam.

The police on Friday announced that they had completed their case file and handed it over to prosecutors, recommending charges against four suspects.

The charges include murder, procuring prostitution, harbouring a criminal, and purchasing sex with a minor.

The main suspect, Nguyễn Thị Thủy, 43, is accused of both murder and running a prostitution operation. Her husband, Tạ Đình Phúc, 38, faces charges for procuring prostitution.

Two others - H Kô Niê, also known as My, 30, and Ngô Xuân Cảnh, 48 - are accused of harbouring a criminal and purchasing sex with a person under 18, respectively.

The case came to light during a broader investigation into a prostitution network allegedly run by Thủy and Phúc. But the investigation took a darker turn when Thủy’s 12-year-old son and a 14-year-old girl named Linh came forward, revealing that Thủy had been involved in a murder committed in mid-2024.

Under the direction of Bùi Quang Bình, the then–Hải Dương's Police Chief (now Hải Phòng's Police Chief), a special task force was assembled to investigate.

The team faced major obstacles: witnesses had used fake names, many had left the area, and there was no clear information about the victim’s identity.

It wasn’t until investigators interviewed Linh, My, and another witness - a 15-year-old girl from Thanh Hóa - that they located the site where the body had been dumped: a remote forest area in Bản Ngò Commune, Xín Mần District, now part of Tuyên Quang Province.

However, the victim’s identity was still unknown.

The only clues were that her name might be Ngọc and that she was from Phú Thọ Province. Working with local authorities and comparing old photographs with residency records, police eventually identified her as N.T.K.K., a 30-year-old woman from Phú Thọ.

According to the investigation, Thủy was awaiting the enforcement of several previous criminal sentences when she opened an eatery called Minh Ngọc in Hải Dương (now part of Hải Phòng City).

Through online platforms, she recruited young women and girls, forced them into sex work, and housed them in a rented property on Kim Sơn Street.

In April 2024, two girls - K. (the victim) and another teen - were brought in. Because K. was small and thin, Thủy assigned her to work at the restaurant instead of serving clients.

Later, two other girls, including Linh and My, joined the operation. K. and another one were responsible for housekeeping duties at the restaurant and dormitory.

Over time, K. became a frequent target of Thủy’s violence. On the night of July 16, 2024, Thủy accused K. of stealing VNĐ11.5 million (about US$450) from her and My. She allegedly forced K. to undress, beat her with a metal pipe, then wrapped her in a towel and brought her to the restaurant to continue the assault.

K. was left naked in the kitchen overnight. The next morning, Thủy reportedly ordered Linh to slap her and pour cleaning fluid over her body. Later, in a final act of brutality, Thủy cut off part of K.’s pinky finger with a knife in an attempt to force a confession.

That night, K. died from her injuries. Around midnight, Thủy allegedly forced My, Linh, and another girl named L. to help dispose of the body, threatening to expose their involvement in prostitution if they refused.

She packed the body and blood-stained clothes into a car and initially drove toward Quảng Ninh. But upon seeing surveillance cameras along the route, she turned back. Early the next morning, the group took the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng expressway, searching for a more secluded location.

Linh searched online and suggested Bắc Hà District in Lào Cai Province, but they couldn’t find a suitable spot. Eventually, they reached Xín Mần District.

Near the People’s Committee office of Bản Ngò Commune, they dumped the body in a deep pit and began driving home. On the way back, their car broke down in Nấm Dẩn Commune.

Based on the investigation, authorities determined that Linh and L., who were both only 14 years old at the time, are not criminally liable under Vietnam's law for helping conceal the crime.

The case is now with the People’s Procuracy, pending prosecution. — VNS