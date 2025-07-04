Politics & Law
Home Society

New ID system for foreigners

July 04, 2025 - 11:21
Foreigners living and working in Việt Nam can now join the electronic identification system (e-ID). That may sound a little tricky but it's easier than you think. Watch our video to find out more.

Society

New Đà Nẵng designated a key economic power

The central city and the former Quảng Nam province have officially merged into a new Đà Nẵng, making it one of the largest urban centres among the country's six centrally-governed cities, with an area of 11,867sq.km and an economic scale of VNĐ280 trillion (US$11 billion).

