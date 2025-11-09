TikToker arrested in HCM City for copying controversial “Tàng keng Ông Trùm” videos

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City have arrested a 22-year-old man from Hà Nội for posting TikTok videos that insulted people from different regions and threatened national unity.

Đoàn Quốc Việt, who managed the TikTok account “Dù Bầu Trời,” admitted that he had copied content from the notorious TikToker “Tàng keng Ông Trùm” to gain more followers and boost engagement.

The videos, which repeatedly mocked and insulted others, drew hundreds of thousands of views and sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Authorities said Việt’s content incited regional division and undermined national solidarity.

According to investigators, Việt’s posts violated Việt Nam’s 2018 Cybersecurity Law, specifically provisions against acts that undermine national unity and seriously defame the honor and dignity of others.

HCM City police emphasised that citizens should not post, share, or comment on content that distorts, incites, or insults individuals or organisations.

Việt is currently in temporary custody as authorities continue their investigation.

The arrest comes amid an ongoing probe into Lê Anh Điệp, 30, the creator of the “Tàng keng Ông Trùm” account, who was detained last month on similar charges.

He was prosecuted for “abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State and the lawful rights and interests of organisations and individuals.”

The case highlights growing scrutiny of social media users who exploit controversial content for online popularity. — VNS