WWF-Việt Nam, AFD join hands in boosting biodiversity conservation

ĐÀ NẴNG – The World Wide Fund for Nature in Việt Nam (WWF-Viet Nam) and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to protect ecosystems, promote sustainable development, and enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities in Việt Nam.

This milestone follows the renewal and extension of the strategic partnership between AFD and WWF-France in 2025, further reinforcing the long-standing cooperation between the two institutions. The partnership underscores a shared vision for a sustainable future where people and nature thrive together.

Through this collaboration, AFD Việt Nam and WWF-Việt Nam will work hand in hand to strengthen operational synergies between financial, technical and development expertise; enhance the visibility of AFD Group’s commitment to biodiversity; and deepen cooperation to protect ecosystems while improving the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

The Memorandum of Understanding will drive joint initiatives aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and Việt Nam’s sustainable development agenda. Priority areas include biodiversity conservation and sustainable landscape financing; water resources management and ocean conservation; forest ecosystem restoration and sustainable forest management in line with the EU Deforestation Regulation; ecosystem-based adaptation and nature-based solutions; and biodiversity recovery and human-wildlife coexistence.

The partnership will also explore opportunities in green energy, climate adaptation, green finance, risk assessment and sustainable supply chains, with the flexibility to expand into emerging environmental challenges as mutually agreed.

Julien Seillan, AFD Country Director in Việt Nam, said: “By joining forces with WWF-Việt Nam, we reaffirm our belief that protecting biodiversity is not only an environmental responsibility, but also a cornerstone of sustainable development and the well-being of future generations.

"The AFD Group is committed to mobilising up to one billion euros per year for biodiversity worldwide, and to ensuring that 30 per cent of our climate financing directly supports nature-positive projects. This partnership marks another concrete step forward in our shared effort to restore, protect, and value Viet Nam’s ecosystem.”

Thibault Ledecq, Chief Conservation Director, WWF-Việt Nam, added: “AFD has been one of WWF’s most trusted partners globally, and this new chapter brings powerful momentum to nature conservation efforts in Việt Nam.

“Together, we aim to turn critical scientific knowledge into large-scale action, ensuring our forests, rivers, and oceans continue to sustain both biodiversity, local livelihoods, as well as sustainable financing and market transformation.”

The signing holds special significance as it coincides with two milestones: WWF-Viet Nam celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of collaboration with the Government of Viet Nam, partners and communities to safeguard the country’s rich biodiversity; and AFD commemorates 30 years of presence in Việt Nam, reflecting its long-term commitment to supporting the nation’s sustainable development journey. VNS