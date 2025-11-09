Politics & Law
Society

Three missing islanders saved  

November 09, 2025 - 00:16
Three men who were missing as typhoon Kalmaegi approached the islands on November 6, have been safety rescued in waters about 200 miles away after 48 hours of struggling against rough seas and hurricane force winds.

 

A man who was missing as typhoon Kalmaegi hit Lý Sơn Island was rescued in the waters off former Bình Định Province. Photo courtesy of Lê Công 

LÝ SƠN ISLAND – Three men who were missing as typhoon Kalmaegi approached Lý Sơn Island on November 6, have been safely rescued in waters 200 miles away after 48 hours of struggling against rough seas and hurricane force winds.

Two missing men were on board An Vĩnh Express ship after being rescued at sea, 60 miles from Lý Sơn Island. Three islanders went missing in rough seas on November 6. Photo courtsy of Lê Xuân Thọ 

A source from the island authorities confirmed the news on the evening of November 8 that the three islanders had been saved by a cargo ship and a cruise ship, and had been transported to their families in good health.

Phan Duy Quang, 47, was rescued by cargo ship Hải Nam 39 in the waters off Tam Quan, former Bình Định Province (Gia Lai now), 60 nautical miles off the Lý Sơn Island on the morning of November 8.

Another ship, An Vĩnh Express, which had been sent to search for the missing men, found and saved Lê Văn Sanh, 37, in the waters off of former Bình Định province, about 56 miles away from Lý Sơn Island, in the afternoon.

The third missing man, Dương Quang Cường, was then rescued by a fishing boat (QB 92198TS) from Quảng Bình.

 

Lý Sơn islanders wait at the island’s main port to welcome home the three men who went missing during the typhoon on November 6. Photo courtesy of Lê Xuân Thọ 

The island authorities reported that search and rescue operations for the thee missing men were suspended on the evening of November 6 due to rough seas with high waves and strong winds. VNS





Society

Việt Nam holds a central role in France’s IRD development strategy

Sylvain Ouillon, IRD’s Chief Representative in Việt Nam, said over the past three decades, Việt Nam has become a key pillar in IRD’s regional development strategy. The IRD office in Hà Nội currently manages 23 per cent of IRD’s total investment in Asia and hosts the second-largest number of researchers in the Asia-Pacific region, after New Caledonia.
Society

HCM City eyes world-class marine tourism hub

The merger of HCM City with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces has formed a unified development zone, paving the way for a breakthrough in marine tourism and a green, smart and world-class coastal destination.

