Three missing islanders saved  

LÝ SƠN ISLAND – Three men who were missing as typhoon Kalmaegi approached Lý Sơn Island on November 6, have been safely rescued in waters 200 miles away after 48 hours of struggling against rough seas and hurricane force winds.

A source from the island authorities confirmed the news on the evening of November 8 that the three islanders had been saved by a cargo ship and a cruise ship, and had been transported to their families in good health.

Phan Duy Quang, 47, was rescued by cargo ship Hải Nam 39 in the waters off Tam Quan, former Bình Định Province (Gia Lai now), 60 nautical miles off the Lý Sơn Island on the morning of November 8.

Another ship, An Vĩnh Express, which had been sent to search for the missing men, found and saved Lê Văn Sanh, 37, in the waters off of former Bình Định province, about 56 miles away from Lý Sơn Island, in the afternoon.

The third missing man, Dương Quang Cường, was then rescued by a fishing boat (QB 92198TS) from Quảng Bình.

The island authorities reported that search and rescue operations for the thee missing men were suspended on the evening of November 6 due to rough seas with high waves and strong winds. VNS