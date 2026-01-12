Value of maturing bonds in 2026 projected at $7.8 billion

HÀ NỘI — Experts have projected the value of maturing bonds in 2026 to be approximately VNĐ206.29 trillion (US$7.8 billion).

In the first month of 2026, total bond maturities are estimated to decline to VNĐ8.6 trillion, roughly one-fifth of the December level and broadly in line with the same period last year. Non-bank issuers are expected to account for about VNĐ5 trillion, lower than in December but still 23.4 per cent higher year on year.

According to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association from the Hanoi Stock Exchange and the State Securities Commission, the market recorded 62 private placements of corporate bonds in December 2025, with a total value of VNĐ58.67 trillion.

In addition, there were six public offerings, raising VNĐ3.77 trillion.

For all of 2025, the value of private placements of corporate bonds reached VNĐ534.98 trillion, while public offerings reached VNĐ54.35 trillion.

Conversely, in December 2025, businesses repurchased VNĐ35.82 trillion worth of bonds before maturity, a decrease of approximately 15 per cent compared to the same period last year.

As for unusual information disclosures in the last month of last year, three bond codes had delayed interest and principal payments totalling VNĐ110 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS