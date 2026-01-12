Vietjet shifts domestic check-in at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport

HCM CITY — Vietjet said late last week that it will move check-in operations for all domestic flights to Hall A of Terminal 1 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City from Tuesday, a shift aimed at easing passenger flow as travel demand continues to rise.

The airline said the change forms part of its efforts to expand operations and improve convenience for passengers, particularly during busy travel periods.

Vietjet added that flights from HCM City to Hà Nội and Thanh Hóa have already been checking in at Hall A since December 13, 2025.

According to the airline, Hall A at Terminal 1 is equipped with modern technology designed to streamline the check-in process, especially ahead of the peak holiday and Lunar New Year travel season.

Vietjet said it has notified passengers of the change and deployed additional signage and staff at both Hall A and Hall B to help travellers reach the correct check-in area.

During the recent new year 2026 holiday peak, Vietjet added 380 flights, equivalent to nearly 78,000 additional seats, on key domestic routes linking Hà Nội and HCM City with destinations such as Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang and Đà Lạt. — VNS