Gia Lai attracts $846 million in investment in early January

HÀ NỘI — The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai attracted 12 investment projects worth more than VNĐ22.2 trillion (US$846 million) in the first nine days of January, provincial authorities said, as industry and renewable energy projects dominated new inflows.

According to deputy director of the Gia Lai Department of Finance, Nguyễn Văn Châu, industrial projects accounted for the bulk of new investment, with six projects worth nearly VNĐ19.8 trillion announced between January 1 and 9.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries attracted two projects valued at about VNĐ205 billion, while real estate and urban development drew two projects worth around VNĐ1.51 trillion. Two infrastructure projects accounted for a combined VNĐ720 billion.

Three renewable energy projects made up a significant share of new approvals, including the Vĩnh Thuận wind power project by VinEnergo Energy JSC, valued at about VNĐ4.68 trillion, and the Vân Canh 1 and Vân Canh 1 2 wind power projects by Sai Gon-Bac Giang Industrial Park Corp, with combined investments exceeding VNĐ14.6 trillion.

Residential real estate approvals included a social housing project with a total investment of over VNĐ1.25 trillion and a townhouse and villa development valued at more than VNĐ262 billion.

Châu said two industrial cluster infrastructure projects, Canh Vinh 1 and Canh Vinh 2, each valued at VNĐ360 billion, were also approved.

He added his department has submitted five additional projects to the provincial People's Committee for investment policy appraisal, including a high-tech forestry project and a commercial, services and housing complex in Pleiku City.

To improve the investment climate, the provincial chairman has approved an operational framework for a business support hotline, effective from early this year.

Gia Lai has also shortened the time needed to issue business registration certificates from three days to three hours. Companies are now allowed to submit applications regardless of administrative boundaries, a move aimed at reducing costs and processing time.

In 2025, the province, including the former Gia Lai and Bình Định localities, attracted 192 projects with a total registered capital of nearly VND160 trillion. Foreign direct investment accounted for more than $1.4 billion across 16 projects. — VNS