Vietnamese business associations strengthen links across EU key hubs

LONDON — Efforts to build a stronger and more connected Vietnamese business network in Europe took a new step forward as the Vietnamese Business and Entrepreneurs Association in the UK (VBUK) and the Vietnam Business Association in Belgium (VBAB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation.

The MoU was officially announced at a gala dinner held on Sunday in London, marking a new phase in strengthening linkages among Vietnamese enterprises in Europe’s major economic and policy centres.

Belgium, home to the European Commission, the European Council and numerous EU policy-making bodies, is considered an important “institutional gateway” for Vietnamese businesses seeking to understand standards and market orientations of the European Union. Against this backdrop, the cooperation agreement between VBUK, VBAB and related community and cultural organisations is expected to create a strong connectivity axis linking Vietnamese enterprises in the UK, Belgium and the wider EU.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in London, Nguyễn Thị Li Lê, President of VBUK, expressed her hope that closer coordination between VBUK and VBAB would help enhance the standing of the Vietnamese business community in Europe. She noted that the two sides plan to jointly organise activities to promote Vietnamese goods and products in the UK and Belgium.

Under the agreed co-operation framework, VBUK and VBAB aim to build a robust network connecting Vietnamese entrepreneurs in two countries that play important roles in Europe’s economic structure: the UK, a global centre for finance and trade, and Belgium, a hub for EU institutions and policymaking. Key areas of cooperation include sharing information on economic policies and institutional environments, promoting trade and investment, supporting member businesses with market access and partner searches, and co-organising forums, seminars and business networking activities.

Nguyễn Thành Vinh, President of VBAB, said the association has established close links with the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in Belgium and Luxembourg, facilitating exchanges on new technologies and market trends to support both overseas businesses and localities in Việt Nam.

Beyond purely economic cooperation, the associations have also highlighted the role of culture and people-to-people diplomacy in the integration process. The signing of an MoU between VBUK and the We Love Phở Association reflects a “soft” yet effective approach that uses culture as a bridge to expand opportunities in business, tourism and trade. This trend highlights how Vietnamese business communities abroad are increasingly combining soft power with their economic strength.

Mai Hải Lâm, President of the We Love Phở Association and a member of the executive board of the Vietnam Business Association in Poland, shared plans to organise year-round activities promoting Vietnamese cuisine. These would include spring events linked to the Tế (Lunar New Year), summer showcases of street food, autumn programmes around the National Day (September 2), and winter activities highlighting Vietnamese cuisine during themed weeks in December. — VNS