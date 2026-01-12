Market opens week on a positive note, boosted by financial sector

HÀ NỘI — The market saw remarkable activity on Monday, marked by robust capital flows entering mainly the financial sector. Despite this strong start, pressure from the Vin stocks group limited the VN-Index's gains to just 9 points.

By the end of trading, the VN-Index, representing the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), rose 9.43 points, or 0.5 per cent, closing at 1,877.33 points. Since the beginning of 2026, the VN-Index has climbed nearly 100 points, with improved liquidity and foreign capital returning to the market.

The positive momentum spread throughout the market, with the bourse recording 240 gainers significantly outpacing 91 decliners. Liquidity also soared to over VNĐ41.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion). The 30 biggest stocks tracker, VN30-Index, jumped 14 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 2,080.24 points. In the VN30 basket, 23 ticker symbols increased, while seven went down.

A standout feature of the session was the securities sector, where many stocks, including Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS), VNDirect Securities (VND), SSI Securities (SSI), Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HCM), Vietcap (VCI), Agriseco (AGR), BIDV Securities (BSI) and Vietinbank Securities (CTS), reached their ceiling prices. This surge reflected growing investor confidence in financial instruments, bolstered by a favourable market environment.

The banking sector also performed strongly, with BIDV (BID), Vietcombank (VCB) and VPBank (VPB) logging the maximum daily gain of 7 per cent. Other banks such as Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), Sacombank (STB), Techcombank (TCB) and TPBank (TPB) saw increases between 3 per cent and 4 per cent. Sectors including steel, fertilisers and real estate, excluding Vin-family stocks, showed positive trends, contributing to overall market strength.

Conversely, the Vin group, which had previously enjoyed significant gains, faced declines. Vingroup (VIC) and Vinhomes (VHM) hit their floor prices, while Vincom Retail (VRE) dropped by 6.86 per cent. Other state-owned enterprises such as PV Gas (GAS), Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), Petrolimex (PLX), Becamex (BCM) and Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) also corrected, losing between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

Similarly, on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained 4.78 points, or 1.93 per cent, to 251.88 points. Also supporting the market, foreign investors continued their net buying spree for the fourth consecutive session on HoSE, purchasing nearly VNĐ1.1 trillion on the southern bourse.

Historically, January is noted for being one of the most profitable months, with an average return of 3.7 per cent over the past 16 years and a nearly 70 per cent probability of gains, according to SSI Research. The market has shown a high likelihood of increases between the new year and Lunar New Year holidays, with 13 of 16 years recording an average rise of about 5 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS