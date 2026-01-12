NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in Cà Mau

CÀ MAU — National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải, who is also a member of the National Election Council, visited Hồ Thị Kỷ commune, the southernmost province of Cà Mau on Monday to review preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, ahead of the nationwide vote scheduled for March 15.

Hải called on Cà Mau authorities to ensure local communes and wards regularly update and clearly post voter lists as required, ensure timely allocation of funds for the grassroots level, maintain public safety and order, and provide social welfare support for those eligible, especially as the Lunar New Year holiday draws near.

Trần Quốc Toàn, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee, reported that the local Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Việt Nam Fatherland Front chapter had fully established election bodies as required by law and convened the first round of voter consultation meetings following statutory procedures. Relevant agencies and units are working closely together, while local officials and civil servants are proactively preparing polling facilities and logistical conditions.

According to Toàn, the commune, home to 27,327 residents, has been organised into seven election groups with 16 polling stations. The first consultation conference finalised a slate of 38 candidates for nomination. Local authorities proposed that the Ministry of Home Affairs hold online training sessions to support election management at the grassroots level.

Phạm Văn Thiều, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, praised Hồ Thị Kỷ’s progress. He called on local authorities to intensify public outreach through mass media, follow timelines outlined in the Election Law, and pay close attention to social welfare, particularly during the Lunar New Year festivities. — VNA/VNS