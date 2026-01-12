NA Standing Committee opens first 2026 session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its first session of 2026 on Monday, with legislative leaders outlining an early-year agenda linked to upcoming elections and preparations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Opening the 53rd session, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the meeting took place as the country was approaching the Lunar New Year and moving toward major political milestones, including the 14th National Party Congress and the 96th anniversary of the Party’s founding.

He called on NA bodies, particularly its Party organisation, to accelerate preparations related to the upcoming Party congress.

Members of the Standing Committee and deputy chairpersons were also instructed to review preparations in provinces and cities for elections to the 16th National Assembly and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

During the session, the committee discussed and adopted two resolutions concerning organisational matters within the Supreme People’s Procuracy. Members also reviewed the NA report on citizens’ petitions for December 2025.

Mẫn urged delegates to adhere to recent guidance from the Party Secretariat on improving working discipline and institutional effectiveness, stressing that submitted materials and discussions should be concise and focused on outstanding issues.

Following the opening remarks, the session proceeded under the chairmanship of Nguyễn Khắc Định, NA deputy chairperson.

The committee discussed draft regulations governing the issuance and use of uniforms, insignia and identification cards for prosecutors and investigators, as well as rules on the proportional structure of prosecutorial ranks in the civilian and military procuracy systems.

All deputies present voted in favour of the two resolutions, which were formally adopted at the session. — VNS