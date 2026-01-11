PM Phạm Minh Chính requires building and effectively implementation of five strategies

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the Government Party Committee to build and effectively implement five specific strategies - perfecting strategic institutions, mobilising strategic resources, investing in strategic infrastructure, developing strategic technologies and creating strategic balance.

He made the requirement on Sunday morning at a conference summarising the Government Party Committee's work in 2025 and deploying tasks for the year ahead.

At the conference, based on the leadership methods and principles of Party organisation and operation, delegates focused on analysing achievements, limitations, causes and any lessons learned from the previous 12 months.

The conference also discussed leadership and direction this year to achieve the major objectives that will be set by the 14th National Party Congress.

Delegates contributed opinions to successfully accomplish political tasks, particularly in areas such as agriculture and environment, finance, construction, science and technology, health, education and training, culture, sports and tourism and development of State-owned enterprises.

Concluding the conference, PM Chính reminded the entire Government Party Committee, especially the heads of Party organisations, to best organise the important, heartfelt, profound and directional instructions of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at the recent conference summarising the 2025 work and deploying the 2026 work of the Government and local authorities.

The Government Party Committee Secretary and PM emphasised that last year, under leadership of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat and through efforts and determination of the entire Party Committee, the Government Party Committee maximised the spirit of unity and consensus.

It focused leadership and direction to outstandingly and comprehensively complete all political tasks and Party building work.

Alongside leading and directing the thorough organisation and implementation of the Government Party Committee's functions and tasks, the committee focused on responding promptly and effectively to emerging issues; with the core implementing political tasks and socio-economic development, achieving comprehensive, important and standout results.

Reviewing the important, comprehensive and overall results last year, PM Chính noted high economic growth, macroeconomic stability and assurance of major balances.

He mentioned significant results in perfecting institutions and laws, breakthrough and comprehensive development in strategic infrastructure across transport, urban areas, energy, telecommunications, high technology, culture, education and health, creating foundations and opening new development spaces.

The entire Government Party Committee completed a huge volume of work in a short time, ensuring smooth operation of the two-tier local governance model.

The Government Party Committee focused on comprehensively leading and directing culture, society, education and health sectors, improving people's material and spiritual lives and healthcare.

It successfully organised a series of activities commemorating the nation's major holidays; allocating significant resources to people's livelihoods and social welfare; eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing, building social housing; and policies for meritorious persons.

Party organisations maintained a peaceful and stable environment for national development; strengthening national defence and security in potential, forces and posture; with foreign affairs and international integration continuing as a highlight.

Political, ideological and ethical Party building work was carried out seriously and systematically. Organisational work was attentively implemented strictly and tightly.

In particular, the Government Party Committee comprehensively directed the congresses of Party committees at all levels, successfully organising the first Government Party Committee Congress for the 2025-2030 term, paving the way to the 14th National Party Congress.

It also participated in perfecting documents, preparing for the 16th National Assembly elections on schedule and quality.

The PM affirmed that last year, the entire Government Party Committee 'turned risk into opportunity, mindset into resources, challenges into momentum', mobilising the strength of the entire people to develop the country.

It created foundations, momentum, force, atmosphere and confidence to effectively achieve the socio-economic development goals this year, propelling the country to rapid, sustainable development and steadily advancing into a new era.

Clarifying causes, achievements and lessons learned, PM Chính stated that 2026 was a year of special importance, requiring effective organisation and implementation of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution. The core is building a clean and strong Party Committee, enhancing the capacity of Party organisations and members; completing political tasks by building and implementing strategic vision, strategic autonomy, and achieving the two 100-year strategic goals.

The Government Party Committee Secretary and PM called for concentrating on directing organisation, service and ensuring absolute safety to successfully hold the 14th National Party Congress.

Alongside that is the implementation of the National Assembly Resolution 244 on the 2026 socio-economic development plan; to continue streamlining the organisation and apparatus, synchronously perfecting institutions, and efficiently operate the two-tier local government model.

The PM asked for continuing to strongly promote the three strategic breakthroughs on institutions, infrastructure, and human resources training.

He wanted for attention on addressing culture and ensuring social welfare; safeguarding independence and sovereignty, ensuring political stability and social order and safety as well as promoting foreign affairs and international integration. — VNS