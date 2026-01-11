NA Standing Committee to convene 53rd session on January 12

HÀ NỘI — The 53rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội on the morning of January 12, according to the NA Office.

Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will deliver the opening remarks and, together with vice chairpersons, will take turns chairing the session’s proceedings.

At the half-day session, the NA Standing Committee is set to consider and adopt two resolutions: one regulating the issuance and use of uniforms, insignia and badges for leaders of the People’s Procuracy at all levels, prosecutors, examiners, investigators and prosecutors’ identification cards; and another stipulating the number and proportional structure of prosecutor ranks within the People’s Procuracy and the Military Procuracy.

Regarding supervision activities, the NA Standing Committee will also review the legislature’s report on people's aspiration work for December 2025. — VNA/VNS