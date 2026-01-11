14th National Party Congress: A historic milestone reflecting Việt Nam’s collective wisdom and national aspiration

Framed as a “second renewal”, the 14th National Party Congress signals a bold new phase for Việt Nam, one driven by strategic autonomy, innovation and a national determination to move ahead with greater speed and certainty.

With the theme “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism”, the 14th National Party Congress affirms its pivotal role as a landmark event of historic significance for Việt Nam’s development.

The Congress has been widely described as a “second renewal”, embodying the strong political resolve of the entire Party, army and people to lead the country into a new era of national rise. The draft Political Report was meticulously prepared, with several notable innovations: greater conciseness, clearer synthesis, tighter structure and comprehensive reflection of the country’s major issues.

Professor, Dr Tạ Ngọc Tấn, former member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and Standing Deputy Head of the Editorial Board for the Congress documents, said the merger of three key documents: the Political Report, the Socio-economic Report and the Report on Party building and implementation of the Party Statute, into a single Political Report represents a significant breakthrough. This approach ensures deeper coherence in viewpoints, strategic directions and policy orientations, reflecting renewed thinking, strategic vision and decisive leadership.

He added that an important new element is the concrete institutionalisation of the Party’s guidelines both prior to and during the Congress. Before the Congress convened, the Politburo issued a series of major resolutions, including Resolutions 57, 58, 66, 68, 70 and 71, translating the Party’s directions into actionable strategic policies. This creates favourable conditions to proactively address bottlenecks, overcome shortcomings and closely align with development objectives and priority tasks for immediate implementation after the Congress.

Associate Professor, Dr Nguyễn Viết Thảo, former Deputy Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, recalled that after the first decade of Đổi mới (1986–1996), Việt Nam overcame severe difficulties to advance firmly along the path of national independence and socialism, even as many countries remained trapped in crisis. By 2008, Việt Nam’s GDP per capita had surpassed US$1,000.

“We have moved beyond the ranks of underdeveloped countries and joined the group of developing nations with middle-income status. This is a historically significant achievement that opened a new chapter for Việt Nam,” he said.

Forty years of Đổi mới have brought profound transformation. Việt Nam has escaped underdevelopment, gradually built a socialist-oriented market economy and grown from an agrarian nation into one of the region’s major economies. By 2025, GDP exceeded US$500 billion, ranking fourth in ASEAN and 32nd globally, while trade turnover surpassed US$900 billion, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top 20 trading economies. The country has remained a bright spot in economic recovery despite global uncertainties.

Forty years of Đổi mới have brought profound transformation. Việt Nam has escaped underdevelopment, gradually built a socialist-oriented market economy and grown from an agrarian nation into one of the region’s major economies. By 2025, GDP exceeded US$500 billion, ranking fourth in ASEAN and 32nd globally, while trade turnover surpassed US$900 billion, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top 20 trading economies. The country has remained a bright spot in economic recovery despite global uncertainties.

The Congress theme: the ideological and strategic anchor

One of the most closely watched issues at this Congress is its theme, considered the intellectual and ideological anchor of the entire event.

Major General Nguyễn Văn Sáu, Deputy Director of the Institute of Strategy and History of the Việt Nam People’s Army, emphasised that the Congress theme represents the distilled essence of the Party’s theoretical thought, strategic vision and national development aspiration. He described the theme as tightly constructed, comprehensive and rich in ideological content, expressing the highest level of clarity in direction, overarching goals and the value system guiding Việt Nam’s development to 2030 and beyond.

In an article, he said the phrase “Under the glorious flag of the Party” strongly reaffirms the Party’s leadership role and symbolises Marxism-Leninism, Hồ Chí Minh Thought and the country’s proud revolutionary tradition. It also underscores the continuous need to strengthen the Party’s leadership capacity, governing ability and combat strength to meet the demands of the new era.

He added that the call for “joining hands and uniting wills” encapsulates the philosophy of great national unity, the essential source of Việt Nam’s revolutionary victories. In the context of deep international integration, this unity is crucial to ensuring social consensus, harmonising interests and building a firm political and social foundation for sustainable development.

On the objective of “successfully realising the country’s development goals to 2030”, he noted that this milestone coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, demonstrating long-term strategic vision and ensuring coherence between long-term goals and medium-term plans. These objectives span economic development, political stability, cultural advancement, social progress, national defence and security, foreign affairs and the building of a strong political system, reflecting a holistic and balanced approach to national development.

He also highlighted that “self-reliance” and “confidence” are defining concepts of the new development stage. Self-reliance demands strengthening internal capacity and building an independent, autonomous economy, while confidence reflects the nation’s growing strength rooted in nearly four decades of transformative progress. He further elaborated on the phrase “era of national rise”, included in the Congress theme for the first time, calling it not merely a symbolic expression but a strategic concept signalling the need for innovation-driven growth, rapid digital transformation, breakthroughs in science and technology and an elevated international standing.

The value system at the end of the theme, including peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, reflects the Party’s human-centred philosophy, positioning human well-being as both the goal and driver of development. Together, these elements reaffirm Việt Nam’s steadfast commitment to socialism, combining strategic consistency with practical innovation.

From a practical development perspective, Tạ Văn Hạ, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Society, provided further analysis to highlight the new depth and elevated ambition of the 14th Congress theme. He noted that while the 13th Congress focused on “awakening national aspiration for a prosperous and happy Việt Nam”, the 14th Congress marks a shift towards “advancing firmly in the era of national rise”, reflecting a higher level of confidence and a more prominent national posture.

He underlined that one of the most notable points is the introduction of “strategic autonomy” into the draft Political Report. This represents an important theoretical and practical development, expanding the concept of independence and autonomy beyond politics and defence to encompass the economy, institutions, science and technology, human resources and national governance capacity.

In a global environment shaped by strategic competition, supply-chain disruptions, technological transitions and non-traditional security challenges, strong internal capacity and strategic autonomy are essential for Việt Nam to respond effectively and seize new opportunities.

Hạ stressed that strategic autonomy signals a shift from a defensive mindset to a proactive, constructive and leadership-oriented approach. Autonomy does not imply isolation; rather, it enhances Việt Nam’s capability to integrate more deeply, participate in global value chains at higher levels and safeguard national interests above all else. He expressed confidence that the 14th Congress theme will serve as a powerful call for the entire political system and society to unite in realising the development goals for 2030 and beyond.

The 14th National Party Congress stands as a landmark event of historic significance, reflecting the collective wisdom, strategic thinking and development aspirations of the entire Party, people and army. With renewed strategic vision, transformative thinking and clear development directions, the Congress is expected to usher in a new era of stronger, more autonomous and more dynamic progress, guiding Việt Nam confidently into the era of national rise. VNS