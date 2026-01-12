1,588 delegates to attend 14th National Party Congress
The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is a political event of exceptional importance. In accordance with Decision No. 341-QĐ/TW, the Congress will bring together 1,588 delegates, reflecting the will, collective wisdom and unity of the entire Party, while ensuring a balanced structure and broad representation of Party organisations at home and abroad.
The Government Party Committee focused on responding promptly and effectively to emerging issues; with the core implementing political tasks and socio-economic development, achieving comprehensive, important and standout results.
To effectively tap new growth drivers, the Government leader stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with major and traditional partners, as well as potential ones in fields of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductors
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said in the time ahead, Việt Nam and the US should continue to promote exchanges of delegations at all levels, thereby consolidating political trust and creating momentum to further enhance bilateral ties.