1,588 delegates to attend 14th National Party Congress

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is a political event of exceptional importance. In accordance with Decision No. 341-QĐ/TW, the Congress will bring together 1,588 delegates, reflecting the will, collective wisdom and unity of the entire Party, while ensuring a balanced structure and broad representation of Party organisations at home and abroad.