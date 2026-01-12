Việt Nam emerges as bright spot of growth, trusted and responsible partner

HÀ NỘI — International organisations, analysts and foreign media have highlighted not only Việt Nam’s strong economic performance as a bright spot of growth but also its growing role in global supply chains, sustainable development and multilateral cooperation.

Despite a volatile global environment, Việt Nam recorded solid gains in 2025. With flexible and proactive policies under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Government, all 15 key socio-economic targets were met or exceeded, while GDP expanded by about 8.02 per cent, surpassing expectations.

Reuters described Việt Nam as a bright spot in the subdued global economy, while Nikkei Asia said the figures showed strong resilience amid global trade turbulence.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund also noted that Việt Nam was among the few developing economies capable of rapid recovery thanks to prudent macroeconomic management, a large domestic market and improving productive capacity.

Analysts stress that what sets Việt Nam apart is not only the pace of growth but its quality. The economy has shifted from traditional agriculture to industry, services and higher-value manufacturing. Việt Nam is among the countries which have made the best use of global supply-chain diversification and remains one of ASEAN’s leading destinations for foreign direct investment.

The World Trade Organisation held that Việt Nam is no longer a 'low-cost factory,' but is gradually upgrading its position in the global value chain, particularly in electronics, food processing, green textiles, and supporting industries.

Growth is increasingly driven by innovation, productivity and the digital economy, with e-commerce, fintech and start-ups emerging as new engines.

Beyond its economic expansion, Việt Nam is also seen as a responsible and reliable partner. Oxford Economics and other institutions note that its adherence to trade commitments and active participation in regional and global initiatives have strengthened investor confidence.

Within ASEAN, Việt Nam is viewed as a stabilising force, helping to promote economic cooperation and market connectivity among economies at different stages of development.

Analysts note that its macroeconomic stability and cautious policy approach have helped build investor confidence. As global supply chains continue to shift, Việt Nam is expected to play a steady and reliable role, particularly as many markets seek to diversify sources of supply.

The Financial Times reported a surge in investment into Việt Nam as multinational firms restructure supply chains in response to geopolitical tensions. Bloomberg said this reflects growing investor confidence in Việt Nam’s economic environment. World Bank analysts added that the expansion of e-commerce, fintech and new technologies will be crucial to sustaining long-term growth.

The Asian Development Bank is similarly upbeat about Việt Nam’s acceleration in digital transformation and productivity gains, supported by reforms in vocational education and skills training for its young workforce.

This direction was reiterated by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at a conference reviewing the government’s 2025 performance and outlining tasks for 2026, where he called for a growth model driven by productivity, innovation, science and technology, alongside green, digital and circular economy development.

International observers said that as Việt Nam’s global standing rises, so do expectations in labour standards, environmental protection and supply-chain transparency – key factors for sustaining long-term, inclusive growth.

The year 2026 marks the beginning of a new development phase, associated with the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 five-year socio-economic development plan. It is a critically important year in shaping the country’s development model and long-term growth trajectory, they noted. — VNA/VNS