More trains added to serve Lunar New Year demand

January 12, 2026 - 21:26
The railway sector will add more Thống Nhất (reunification) trains and regional services to meet the sharply rising travel demand of people and tourists during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tết), Việt Nam’s largest traditional festival.

 

HÀ NỘI — The railway sector will add more Thống Nhất (reunification) trains and regional services to meet the sharply rising travel demand of people and tourists during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tết), Việt Nam’s largest traditional festival.

The official holiday is scheduled to run from February 14 (the 27th day of the 12th lunar month) to February 22 (the 6th day of the first lunar month).

For Thống Nhất trains on the HCM City – Hà Nội route, additional services include train SE24 departing Saigon Station on February 4 and train SE26 departing Saigon Station on February 15.

On the HCM City – Vinh (Nghệ An province) route, train SE13 will depart Vinh on February 4, 19 and 27, while train SE14 will depart Saigon Station on February 15.

The railway sector will also operate 11 extra regional trains in southern Việt Nam during the Tết holiday period. — VNA/VNS

Society

Police boost inter-provincial coordination to curb IUU fishing

Police forces from Lâm Đồng, Cà Mau, An Giang, Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp and HCM City held a joint review on Monday in Xuân Hương - Đà Lạt ward, Lâm Đồng province, strengthening efforts to combat organisations and individuals arranging or brokering illegal border crossings for illegal fishing overseas.
Society

Ensuring safety from within

Sharing the border with Cambodia, Hà Tiên Ward in the southern province of An Giang is vulnerable to smuggling and illegal crossings. A community-based border defence model is being implemented here, where a civil defence team has been formed from local residents to support the police with patrols and communication work.

