More trains added to serve Lunar New Year demand

HÀ NỘI — The railway sector will add more Thống Nhất (reunification) trains and regional services to meet the sharply rising travel demand of people and tourists during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tết), Việt Nam’s largest traditional festival.

The official holiday is scheduled to run from February 14 (the 27th day of the 12th lunar month) to February 22 (the 6th day of the first lunar month).

For Thống Nhất trains on the HCM City – Hà Nội route, additional services include train SE24 departing Saigon Station on February 4 and train SE26 departing Saigon Station on February 15.

On the HCM City – Vinh (Nghệ An province) route, train SE13 will depart Vinh on February 4, 19 and 27, while train SE14 will depart Saigon Station on February 15.

The railway sector will also operate 11 extra regional trains in southern Việt Nam during the Tết holiday period. — VNA/VNS