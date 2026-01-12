Lâm Đồng police complete Quang Trung Campaign six days ahead of schedule

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Department of Public Security of the central province of Lâm Đồng on Monday announced that the force has completed the Quang Trung Campaign launched by the Prime Minister to rebuild and repair houses for people affected by storms and floods in the central region, and handed the houses over to residents six days ahead of schedule.

Under the campaign, the force was tasked with building 27 of the 41 houses requiring reconstruction across the province, accounting for nearly 66 per cent of the total. All 27 houses were completed, and by January 9, they had been fully handed over for use, earlier than the January 15 deadline.

Throughout the campaign, Lâm Đồng police officers and soldiers put in a total of 33,620 working days. They were backed by units from the Mobile Police Command, adding 660 working days, and grassroots public security forces, contributing a further 583 working days. Many worked long hours, including nights and weekends, to meet tight deadlines, covering their own meals and keeping disruptions for residents to a minimum.

The provincial police force also distributed tens of tonnes of relief supplies worth hundreds of millions of đồng, while mobilising social contributions and donations from benefactors, police units and local police offices. These combined efforts generated over VNĐ622 million (US$23,680), along with large quantities of construction materials and essential household items, helping affected families rebuild safer and more complete homes.

The campaign faced several challenges, notably the tight timeframe of the second phase launched on December 15 last year, which required the mobilisation of substantial manpower. Some houses were located on weak or uneven terrain after being swept away or collapsed, necessitating extensive ground reinforcement with heavy machinery. Unfavourable weather conditions in the early stages also affected construction progress.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to the campaign, the Minister of Public Security awarded certificates of merit to five collectives and 10 individuals of the Lâm Đồng police. The Director of the provincial Department of Public Security also presented commendations to six collectives and 92 individuals for their exemplary performance during the humanitarian campaign. — VNA/VNS