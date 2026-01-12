Student uses part of scholarship to recreate parents' portraits

HÀ NỘI — Amid quiet tears and sustained applause, a young student’s promise to honour her parents turned a scholarship ceremony into a moment of shared emotion and resolve.

“I will dedicate a portion of today’s scholarship to remaking the photos and altar for mum and dad, because after the recent typhoon, the flood swept everything away,” said Nguyễn Võ Nhật Thiện, a first-year Preschool Education Faculty student from Phú Yên University.

She spoke in a choked voice at the honouring and scholarship awarding ceremony 2025 titled Nâng bước thủ khoa (Supporting Top Students), organised by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper.

Her words moved many in the hall.

One of 120 outstanding top students nationwide honoured this year, Nguyễn Võ Nhật Thiện was orphaned at a very young age. She lost her father at the age of five. By the time she was ten, her mother had fallen gravely ill.

During those years, Thiện and her mother depended on each other, selling water spinach every morning to pay for medicine and keep her education going.

Exactly on her 12th birthday, her mother passed away.

Her childhood ended amid successive tragedies, but from that point, Thiện learned to stand on her own, juggling study and work while quietly holding on to her dreams.

Speaking at the programme, Thiện recalled her mother’s words through tears: “From the time my dad passed away, I and my mother went selling water spinach every morning. My mother always told me that 'Just keep studying, my child, no matter what, you must study.’ That was the greatest motivation for me to continue. Without that encouragement, I might have dropped out of school right after mum passed away.”

Through her studies and hands-on experience, she gradually discovered her love for young children and her desire to commit long-term to teaching.

“I dream of becoming a preschool teacher in the future, both to fulfil my mum’s wish and to console my own childhood,” Thiện said.

To cover living and study costs, she now works two jobs. In the mornings, she is a waitress at a coffee shop. In the evenings, she serves at a restaurant.

After the historic flood in Đắk Lắk Province in November last year, her income dropped to about VNĐ700,000 (US$26), just enough to pay rent, while daily necessities are largely supported by relief aid.

The flood not only cut her earnings but also submerged the small house where she once lived, washing away nearly all her belongings, including her parents’ memorial portraits.

“The recent flood affected my life greatly, especially my part-time work. Since starting university, I’ve lived independently, paying my own rent, living expenses and tuition fees," Thiện said.

"Since my mother and father’s memorial portraits were swept away by the floodwater, I plan to use part of the scholarship to remake their altar and portraits. The remainder will cover my studies and daily living,” Thiện said.

Despite ongoing hardship, she says her family remains her strongest source of motivation.

“There are nights I wake up, sit alone crying, then tell myself I must try to live on and study hard so as not to disappoint mum and dad,” she said, choking back tears.

Special significance

At the ceremony, journalist Phùng Công Sưởng, Editor-in-Chief of Tiền Phong newspaper, said this year marked the 10th anniversary of the “Nâng bước thủ khoa” scholarship programme, giving the event special meaning.

It also comes after many localities in the south-central region and central Việt Nam were battered by severe typhoons, causing heavy losses, grief and hardship, particularly for students and pupils.

Reflecting the programme’s commitment to affected communities, this year’s ceremony prioritised 70 top students from flood-hit areas, offering support so their education is not disrupted by natural disasters.

“In times of hardship, timely support becomes more meaningful than ever. Each scholarship awarded at this moment not only helps the students overcome immediate difficulties but also sends a message to society that it is always watching over and believing in them,” Sưởng said.

According to the organisers, last year 120 students nationwide who were top scorers, runners-up or high-ranking candidates in the university entrance exam were selected for scholarships.

The northern region alone accounted for 20 outstanding students.

To qualify, students must meet two criteria at once: achieving the title of top scorer, runner-up or being among the highest scorers in the 2025 university admissions, while also coming from difficult family circumstances. — VNS