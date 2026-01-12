Police boost inter-provincial coordination to curb IUU fishing

LÂM ĐỒNG — Police forces from Lâm Đồng, Cà Mau, An Giang, Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp and HCM City held a joint review on January 12 in Xuân Hương - Đà Lạt ward, Lâm Đồng province, strengthening efforts to combat organisations and individuals arranging or brokering illegal border crossings for illegal fishing overseas.

Since May last year, authorities in the seven southern cities and provinces have uncovered 14 cases involving fishing vessels illegally encroaching on foreign waters, with signs of organised activities and brokerage facilitating illegal exit and entry for unlawful fishing operations. Eight cases have been investigated and prosecuted eight cases, while one case is under investigation in accordance with the law.

Notably, police units have expanded investigations into related violations involving seafood origin certification, vessel registration and inspection, and the issuance of fishing licences, helping to close regulatory loopholes vulnerable to abuse in fisheries exploitation.

Local police have also coordinated closely with relevant departments and agencies to intensify public communication and legal education on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, while urging fishermen to strictly comply with fisheries regulations, avoid encroaching on foreign waters, and refrain from abetting illegal exit and entry activities.

At the same time, police forces have supported local Party committees and authorities in promptly addressing issues related to fishermen’s livelihoods, vocational transition support and livelihood stabilisation, thereby building social consensus, an essential foundation for efforts to have the European Commission’s IUU “yellow card” lifted.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Lâm Đồng provincial People’s Committee Lê Trọng Yên called for stronger coordination among police, border guard forces, and provincial Departments of Agriculture and Environment in detecting, preventing and handling illegal brokerage and border-crossing activities. He also stressed tighter management of the fishing fleet, stricter verification of seafood origins, and more effective implementation of support policies and programmes to develop aquatic resources.

Major General Trương Minh Đương, Director of the Lâm Đồng provincial Department of Public Security, said police forces in the provinces and cities will continue to enhance coordination and information sharing, particularly in inspecting and handling cases in which fishing vessels are bought, sold or transferred between localities without completing ownership transfer procedures as required.

He emphasised the need to resolutely crack down on organisations and individuals facilitating illegal exit and entry for illegal fishing in foreign waters, with the aim of lifting the IUU “yellow card”, ensuring sustainable fisheries resource protection, expanding markets for Vietnamese seafood in Europe and other international markets, and gradually improving people’s living standards. — VNA/VNS