Numerous laws to be revised in 10th session of the 15th National Assembly

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to consider many important items during the fourth working week of the 10th session, from November 10 to 14.

The NA will discuss personnel matters on Monday morning.

Regarding legislative work, the NA will debate the draft Law on Population, Law on Disease Prevention, amended Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, amended Law on Forensic Examination, amended Law on Reception of Citizens, Complaints Law, Denunciations Law, amended Investment Law, amended Drug Prevention Law, amended Pricing Law and amended Việt Nam Civil Aviation Law.

The NA will also give opinions on draft amended Law on Criminal Judgment Enforcement Law; Law on Enforcement of Temporary Detention, Custody, and Prohibition from Leaving Residence; amended Construction Law; E-commerce Law; amended drafts of 10 laws related to security and order; amended Law on National Defense Industry, Security, and Industrial Mobilisation; and amended Deposit Insurance Law.

During the working week, the NA will vote to approve the Resolution on the 2026 socio-economic development plan; Resolution on the 2026 State budget estimates; Resolution on the plan for central budget allocation in 2026; and discussed the proposal for ratification of foreign treaties as proposed by the State President.

The NA will hear the Submission and Inspection Report on the investment policy of the Gia Bình International Airport construction project. — VNS