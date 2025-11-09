Việt Nam congratulates Cambodia on 72nd National Day

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and National Assembly have offered congratulations to Cambodia on the country’s 72nd National Day anniversary (November 9, 1953–2025).

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) cabled a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), while General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Tô Lâm sent congratulatory flowers to King Norodom Sihamoni and President of the CPP Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính respectively sent letters of congratulations to King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet. Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn did the same to President of the Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen and President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Khuon Sudary.

Meanwhile, Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú extended congratulations to Vice President and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum.

In the messages and letters, the CPV Central Committee and the key leaders of Việt Nam congratulated Cambodia and its people on the enormous achievements in various fields, expressing their firm belief that under the visionary rule of King Norodom Sihamoni and the clear-sighted leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government with the CPP, led by President Hun Sen, being the core, the Cambodian people will continue to obtain even greater attainments, successfully implementing the CPP’s Platform for 2023–2028, further developing the country, and securing more prosperity and happiness for the people.

Voicing their delight at the achievements of the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” between the two countries, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed the continuation of close coordination with the Cambodian leaders to realise the agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and the two countries, thereby maintaining and further bolstering their long-standing ties in a substantive and effective manner, for the sake of both peoples, for regional peace, stability, cooperation, and development, as well as for the building of a stable and prosperous ASEAN community.

On this occasion, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory letter to member of the Standing Board, Chairman of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn. — VNA/VNS