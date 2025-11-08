Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to visit Việt Nam next week

HÀ NỘI — The King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from November 12-13.

The visit is made at the invitation of the President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, Lương Cường, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein’s first official visit to Việt Nam, and is part of his ongoing Asian working tour, which also includes Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and Pakistan. The tour aims to strengthen Jordan’s cooperation and partnerships with these countries, particularly in the fields of economy and investment.

Việt Nam and Jordan established diplomatic relations on August 9, 1980. The two countries have consistently supported each other at regional and international forums.

In 2024, their bilateral trade reached US$188.14 million. Việt Nam’s exports to Jordan totaling $180.53 million, with key export items included agricultural and aquatic products, electronic products and components, fabrics, chemical products, wood products, plastic goods, machinery and tools.

As of the end of September 2025, Jordan had five ongoing investment projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of $1 million, ranking 108th out of 153 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS