National Law Portal launched with advanced digital features

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Justice officially launched the National Law Portal at phapluat.gov.vn today during the Vietnam Law Day 2025 celebration.

Developed with support from FPT Group, the portal provides citizens, businesses, and government agencies with easy access to legal information through modern digital tools.

As a key national digital legal platform, the portal supports institutional reforms, strengthens the rule-of-law state in the digital era, and implements the directives of the Politburo’s key resolutions.

It offers an interactive space where users can search, explore and engage with legal content digitally.

Key features of the portal include: a modern, multi-platform interface with continuous updates on national policies and legal events; VNeID integration for secure login and personalised tracking of legal content via the Digital Citizen application; open data connectivity with ministries, agencies, and local authorities to enable legal document analysis, comparison, and validity monitoring; a dedicated English page providing authoritative information for international investors and the global community; social media integration to widely disseminate accurate legal information; artificial Intelligence applications, including a legal AI assistant for document analysis, summarisation, and user support.

Additional functionalities such as satisfaction assessment tools, automatic text processing, and an electronic judicial practice handbook further enhance professional workflows and public user experience.

The National Law Portal serves as a unified platform offering official legal documents, interpretations, and real-time search capabilities. In line with Resolution 57-NQ/TW and Resolution 66-NQ/TW of the Politburo, it helps citizens and businesses access legal information efficiently, stay updated on policies, and ensure compliance with regulations.

For government agencies and legal professionals, the portal streamlines law enforcement, administrative management and training, contributing to higher-quality public services and advancing a digital rule-of-law state. — VNS