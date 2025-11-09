UNESCO General Conference adopts draft resolution proposed by Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A draft resolution recommending the launch of an “International Decade on Culture for Sustainable Development” was unanimously adopted at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Saturday.

The draft, proposed by Việt Nam and other co-authors and supported by 71 countries, recommends that the United Nations General Assembly consider launching an “International Decade on Culture for Sustainable Development” as soon as possible, with priority given to the 2027-2036 period.

The initiative has received high appreciation from the UNESCO Director-General and member states for its relevance to the organisation’s strategy and its current work of integrating culture into development policies beyond 2030 – an approach that creates a favourable condition for Việt Nam’s proposal.

Introducing the draft, Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO, stressed that the initiative aims to further promote the crucial role of culture in contributing to sustainable development in each nation and globally. It also seeks to respond to complex global challenges through practical activities to raise awareness, strengthen political will, mobilise resources, and boost investment in cultural and creative industries, thereby helping ensure a safe and prosperous future for all.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Renato Ottone Ramirez noted that if endorsed by the UN, the initiative will facilitate the continued integration of culture into the UN’s development agenda in the post-2030 period.

According to Ambassador Anh, this is Việt Nam’s first large-scale initiative at UNESCO in many years. If approved by the UN, it will mark a significant Việt Nam-branded global initiative, reflecting the country’s strategic contribution to UNESCO and reaffirming the organisation’s leadership in the cultural field worldwide.

Once the UN officially proclaims the “International Decade on Culture for Sustainable Development”, UNESCO will act as the lead agency, coordinating with other UN entities and relevant partners to implement the programme. — VNA/VNS