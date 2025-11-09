GM Liêm enters World Cup’s fourth round, reaching personal and Việt Nam's best result

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Grandmaster Lê Quang Liêm advanced to the fourth round of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 on November 8 in India.

Liêm tied with American Jeffery Xiong in their second leg match after 40 moves.

The Vietnamese won 1.5-0.5 after two games and earned a bonus of US$17,000 and a slot in the next round, equaling his best result in World Cup history.

He also matched this result in the 2013 and 2019 editions.

Liêm will play the winner of the match between Daniel Deac Bogdan of Romania and Karthik Venkataraman of the hosts on November 11.

Joining former world blitz chess champion Liêm in the fourth round were GMs Arjun Erigaisi, Levon Aronian, Pentala Harikrishna, Shant Sargsyan, Pranav V. and Aleksey Grebnev.

Grandmasters Vincent Keymer, Javokhir Sindarov, Awonder Liang, Parham Maghsoodloo, Nils Grandelius and Gabriel Sargissian also booked their spots with wins in the second leg matches.

World champion Gukesh Dommaraju was surprisingly knocked out of the tournament.

Gukesh needed only a draw with the white pieces to force a tiebreak against German world No 85 Frederik Svane but lost his way in the middle game.

Joining top seed Gukesh on his way out of the World Cup were Grand Swiss champion Anish Giri of the Netherlands, the fourth seed, and world No 12 Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

American Hans Niemann, twice world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and world number eight Wesley So were eliminated earlier in the eight-round tournament.

Currently, six of the top 10 seeds have been eliminated.

The top three finishers at the Goa event, which began on October 31, qualify for the Candidates tournament, an eight-player event that decides who challenges Gukesh for the world title in 2026.

The 11th Chess World Cup 2025 is a 206-player, single-elimination chess tournament being played at the Resort Rio until November 26. VNS