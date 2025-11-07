 X-BDC win Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2025

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — X-BDC won the title at the Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2025 on November 5 in Hà Nội with a perfect record.

The team from the central region defeated Ba Đình 93-57 to take the most prestigious trophy of the season.

X-BDC were the first runners-up of the central region qualification, the Danang Basketball Championship. They stormed to the final with an impressive performance, winning all of their matches in both group and knock-out stages.

Meanwhile Ba Đình, the first runners-up of the northern region qualification Hanoi Basketball Championship, were seen as the top dogs and likely winners after sending defending champions 3F Galaxy by Rekommend AI home in the semi-finals.

But X-BDC's Dominique Tham proved his key role in the line-up, pushing his side into the lead from the beginning.

Under his leadership, X-BDC attacked well and defended effectively, denying many threatening attempts from Ba Đình.

The first quarter ended with a serious deficit for the favourites at 24-7, forecasting many difficulties awaiting Ba Đình in the rest of the match.

Ba Đình struggled even more in the second quarter, as they only earned six more points, while X-BDC's strikers scored from all corners to lead 56-17.

X-BDC ran into some trouble early in the third quarter, however, giving Ba Đình a chance to catch up. But after a time-out they quickly rearranged their offence and fought back, ending Ba Đình's hope to overcome the deficit, although the northern team managed to narrow the score to 69-43.

It was Tham's day as he continued to shine in the last quarter, with three perfect three-point throws and several impressive two-point shots.

Teammates Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang and Võ Huy Hoàn broke through Ba Đình's defence to increase the score, ending the game 93-57 and denying efforts from Ba Đình's Đinh Toàn Quốc and Hiếu 'Hulk'.

X-BDC lifted the trophy and Tham became the MVP of both the season and the match, with 35 points, 20 rebounds and six assists. VNS