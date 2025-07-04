Ministry spreads historical values and strengthens international cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security always attaches importance to expanding and proactively promoting international cooperation, said Senior Lieutenant General Lê Quốc Hùng, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security.

He made the statement on Friday while the Ministry of Public Security organised a meaningful tour and incense offering programme at the Central Public Security Department historical site in Tuyên Quang northern province and the ATK Định Hoá historical site in Thái Nguyên northern province.

The programme is an activity towards the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Traditional Day (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2025) and the 20th anniversary of the National Day for National Security Protection (August 19, 2005 - August 19, 2025).

The exciting tour was attended by international delegations including ambassadors, deputy ambassadors, representatives of law enforcement agencies of countries in Việt Nam and international organisations.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister expressed his sincere thanks for the support and companionship of ambassadors, law enforcement agencies and international organisations in the past time, and showed his firm belief that the cooperative relationship would develop more sustainably and effectively.

Deputy Minister Hùng confirmed that Việt Nam was ready to closely coordinate with partners for the goals of security, peace, development and integration.

The meaningful activity showed deep gratitude to previous generations who have contributed to building the glorious tradition of the People's Public Security Forces, while opening up a space for exchange and further strengthening the friendly and cooperative relationship between the Ministry of Public Security and international partners in ensuring security and order, and maintaining peace and sustainable development, he said.

“In the context of increasingly strengthened international cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crimes, the activity has contributed practically to enhancing understanding, building trust and opening up opportunities to expand cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and law enforcement agencies and international organisations in jointly maintaining peace, stability and promoting sustainable development,” said Deputy Minister Hùng.

At the Central Public Security Department relic site, which marks the first difficult and heroic steps of the People's Public Security Forces under the leadership of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, Deputy Minister Hùng and the delegation respectfully offered flowers, incense and expressed deep gratitude to generations of officers and soldiers who sacrificed and devoted themselves to the revolutionary cause.

The journey not only reminded the steadfast revolutionary tradition, but also vividly affirmed the unceasing contribution of the People's Public Security Forces in the cause of protecting national security and maintaining social order and safety through the ages, leaving a deep impression in the hearts of international delegates.

Continuing the journey of gratitude, the delegation visited the ATK Định Hoá Historical Site, one of the important revolutionary bases associated with many heroic historical milestones in the resistance war for national independence.

Here, Deputy Minister Hùng and the delegation listened to stories about the spirit of solidarity, the indomitable will of the Vietnamese army and people.

The programme is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to the past and look back on the glorious history of the People's Public Security Forces but also contributes to spreading the image of a peace-loving Việt Nam, a country being rich in traditional identity and active in international integration.

It once again affirms the position and undeniable contributions of the People's Public Security Forces in the 80-year journey of building, growing and developing. — VNS