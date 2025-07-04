38 Vietnamese repatriated from Cambodia, some linked to scams

TÂY NINH — A total of 38 Vietnamese nationals were handed over to the Mộc Bài International Border Guard Station (Tây Ninh Province) by Cambodian police and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia between July 3 and 4.

Initial reports indicate that the group includes 27 men and 11 women from 22 cities and provinces across Việt Nam. They were detained by Cambodian authorities in Svay Rieng Province for violations related to immigration and illegal labour.

Upon repatriation, the individuals underwent screening and verification procedures conducted by the border guard unit in coordination with the criminal police division of the Tây Ninh Police.

Investigations revealed that 29 of them had worked at companies in Cambodia engaged in online gambling and scam operations.

Authorities also identified three individuals with prior criminal convictions, including theft, public disorder, and illegal drug possession.

An additional five individuals were found to have previous administrative violations, including gambling, drug use, and unlawful border crossings without proper immigration procedures. — VNS