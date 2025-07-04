City artists impress audiences at national theatre fest in Hà Nội

HCM CITY — Veteran and young actors from the HCM City-based private drama theatre Trương Hùng Minh left a positive impression on Hà Nội audiences with a play about a reunion of two twin brothers at the 5th National Professional Theatre Festival themed "The Image of the People’s Public Security Officer".

The play titled Cuộc Đoàn Tụ Cảm Xúc (An Emotional Reunion), written by Hoài Hương and directed by Lê Quốc Nam, revolves around two twin brothers, Trung and Hiếu, who reunite for a criminal investigation after being apart for 20 years apart. Now one person has fallen into a life of crime while the other becomes a successful engineer.

The work reflects not only the public security officers’ journey to find the murderer but also their emotional grief about people’s fates when the truth comes out.

Meritorious Artist Minh Nhí, director of the theatre, plays the two twin brothers.

The 60-year-old actor, who has been involved in comedy since the 1990s, said it was the first time he played two roles in the same play.

Minh Nhí rehearsed for the play for months. He uses the way he looks, talks and walks to portray the opposing personalities of the two brothers.

The actor busted into tears after his performance and said, “I thought I tried different roles in my career and there’s no longer a character I need to try. After playing the two roles, I understand that there’s still more pain I had never experienced. The role reminds audiences of making the right choices to avoid such a tragic destiny.”

Minh Nhí studied at the HCM City College of Theatre and Cinematography (now HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography) and improved his skills under the instruction of famous artists from leading State-owned theatres.

He has directed and performed in many plays and TV shows.

He also works as a lecturer for art schools and leading theatres, including the IDECAF Drama Stage and 5B Small Theatre. Many of his students became theatre stars, such as Tiết Cương, Hạnh Thúy and Việt Hương.

Well-known cải lương (reformed opera) actress Bình Tinh surprised audiences when performing as the head of the public security force named Thùy Dương in the Cuộc Đoàn Tụ Cảm Xúc.

Thùy Dương represents a female public security officer who is smart, strong and sharp in dealing with criminals and investigation. However, she is still a warm-hearted person when helping to heal the broken hearts of the two brothers.

Tinh said, “This role helps me understand deeply about the public security force. They are not only fighting against crime but also their feelings.”

She added she considered Minh Nhí as her second father and she learnt a lot about acting experience and personality when working with him on the stage.

Tinh began her career when she was at school. Her first lessons came from her mother, the late tuồng actress, scriptwriter and director Bạch Mai.

The actress and her staff have worked to offer new versions of famous historical plays, such as Thất Tinh Mai (Mai’s Love Story) and Ngô Quyền Và Chiến Thắng Bạch Đằng Giang (Ngô Quyền and the Great Victory on Bạch Đằng River), to meet the taste of young audiences.

Tinh was granted the Đào Tấn Award initiated by the National Cultural Promotion and Preservation Research Institute for her contribution to preserving tuồng, a traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre in the central region that originated in the 12th century.

She now works as a theatre director for the private Huỳnh Long Tuồng Troupe, which was owned by her mother.

The 5th National Professional Theater Festival themed "The Image of the People’s Public Security Officer" is organised by the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Việt Nam Theatre Artists Association to mark the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of Việt Nam People's Public Security.

The event held from June 25 to July 7 presents 25 performances by 21 art troupes from both within and outside the Public Security sector. — VNS