Cuban ballet bridges generations in Hà Nội

Prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes led the National Ballet of Cuba in a special performance in Hà Nội, celebrating 65 years of strong diplomatic ties between Cuba and Việt Nam. This visit continued a rich legacy of cultural exchange, carrying forward the tradition of ballet's founders and showcased the diverse repertoire of the renowned Cuban School of Ballet.
This event is a highlight of the 'Radiating Wonder Bay' series organised by Sun Group, aimed at creating a vibrant and unique festival atmosphere that enriches the summer night experience for both tourists and locals visiting Hạ Long.
Following the merger of Lâm Đồng, Bình Thuận, and Đắk Nông provinces, Đà Lạt is affirming its role as an international hub for administration and resort tourism, backed by a strategic vision for sustainable and innovative development.
Running from July to August, “Find Your Flavour” aims to become a key offering of this summer by integrating activities such as food passports, interactive games, videos, and all-in-one culinary city tours in partnership with local travel agencies and restaurants.
Following a record-breaking first half of 2025 with eight Vietnamese films surpassing the VNĐ100 billion revenue mark, local filmmakers are entering the latter half of the year with renewed confidence and high hopes for another leap forward.