Cuban ballet bridges generations in Hà Nội

Prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes led the National Ballet of Cuba in a special performance in Hà Nội, celebrating 65 years of strong diplomatic ties between Cuba and Việt Nam. This visit continued a rich legacy of cultural exchange, carrying forward the tradition of ballet's founders and showcased the diverse repertoire of the renowned Cuban School of Ballet.