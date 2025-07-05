Politics & Law
Cuban ballet bridges generations in Hà Nội

July 05, 2025 - 10:46
Prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes led the National Ballet of Cuba in a special performance in Hà Nội, celebrating 65 years of strong diplomatic ties between Cuba and Việt Nam. This visit continued a rich legacy of cultural exchange, carrying forward the tradition of ballet's founders and showcased the diverse repertoire of the renowned Cuban School of Ballet.

