Japanese artists to host art activities in HCM City

HCM CITY The acclaimed performance art collective called "contact Gonzo" and sound artist Masamitsu Araki from Japan will host a series of art activities in HCM City in mid-July.

The programme is co-organised by Project Đẩy Sàn – an initiative in the city to support emerging performance artists – and the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Việt Nam, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut HCM City, MORUA Arts Residency, and the city’s Dance School, aiming to introduce new performance styles to Vietnamese spectators.

The event will open with the experimental performance entitled "Untitled movements with sound artist Araki starring and playing it", which will be held on July 15 at Nina Next Space, 180/1 Nguyễn Tất Thành Street, Xóm Chiếu Ward.

Four-member group contact Gonzo will lead audiences through bold movements that emerge in the moment of contact between bodies and bodies, and bodies and space, accompanied by a live soundscape recorded and broadcast by artist Araki.

Founded in 2006, Osaka-based contact Gonzo offers an artistic practice that combines body contact with performance aesthetics.

They have performed in public spaces, mountains, rivers, galleries, museums, theatres and alleys around the world, worked on installations, videos and photography and created works for theatres and international dance festivals.

Contact Gonzo currently consists of four members with different backgrounds, including Masakazu Kobayashi, Takuya Matsumi, Keigo Mikajiri, and Yuya Tsukahara.

Araki is a Kyoto-based artist, composer, and sound designer. He constructs sound fields via unique interpretations and processes, which he presents in a wide range of formats, including theatrical pieces, installations, performances, tours, and recordings.

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at bit.ly/pds25_contactgonzo_performance.

The programme will include a workshop of "The storm/Saigon" to guide participants through simple movement and vocal exercises to explore rhythms within our bodies and sense others’ movements, hosted by contact Gonzo.

“The storm” is a performance reimagining waves offshore on stage, which was created by contact Gonzo in collaboration with dot architects, a collective of architects based in Osaka at the beginning of 2025.

The workshop will take place from 4-8pm from July 16-18 at the city Dance School, 155 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street, Xuân Hòa Ward.

Participants can sign up for the workshop at bit.ly/pds25_contactgonzo_workshop.

The group will present the performance of "The storm/Saigon", featuring all workshop participants at the dance school on July 19.

Free registration for the performance is available at https://bit.ly/thestorm_saigon_publicshowcase. VNS