Vina Pyrotech, Jiangxi Yangfeng to compete in Đà Nẵng Fireworks Fest

July 06, 2025 - 17:37
A fireworks performance of Vina Pyrotech team of Việt Nam at the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. The team will compete in the final on July 12. Photo courtesy of DIFF

ĐÀ NẴNG The host team, Z121 Vina Pyrotech, and Jiangxi Yangfeng, one of China's leading fireworks teams, will meet in the final of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025 on July 12.

The event’s organisers said the two finalists won the jury’s board selection in overall assessment and evaluation in terms of innovation, diversity, light effects and colour intensity.

They also demonstrated a synchrony of music and fireworks and featured outstanding breakthrough performances in line with the festival’s theme: Đà Nẵng -The New Rising Era.

Z121 Vina Pyrotech, one of two Vietnamese teams representing Việt Nam, has 50 years of experience producing fireworks in the country.

The Jiangxi Yangfeng team performed impressively with their own designed and manufactured fireworks.

The Jiangxi Yangfeng team from China show off their fireworks performance in the Hàn River of Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of DIFF

The team from China hope to go on better than last year in the final, when they finished runners up at DIFF2024.

This year's winning team will receive a cash-prize of US$20,000, while the runner-up will get $10,000.

The festival, which has been organised in Đà Nẵng City since 2008, featured two Vietnamese teams alongside teams from Finland, Poland, Canada, China, Portugal, the UK, Italy and newcomers from South Korea. VNS

Life & Style

Lights, camera and action in Đà Nẵng

Movie lovers from across Việt Nam and Asia are in Đà Nẵng for the third edition of the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), which returns this year with a bigger scale, a richer programme and puts South Korean cinema in the spotlight. Come to Đà Nẵng and experience the magic of the movies!

