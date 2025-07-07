Vietnamese film festival in UK spreads culture through cinema

LONDON — The Star Nha (Home) Ease: Vietnamese Cinema, the only Vietnamese film event in the UK, has just opened its second season at Rich Mix Theatre in London, serving as a cultural bridge for the Vietnamese community in the European country.

This year's festival places special focus on the đổi mới (renewal) period, bringing to the audience rare cinematic works that have never been screened in the UK before.

The highlight of the opening night was the screening of Hát Giữa Chiều Mưa (Singing in the Rainy Afternoon, 1990) by director Trần Phương, a film that had been archived for 35 years. The audience was immersed in a multi-dimensional artistic experience with contemporary music through the music video For the Honour by rapper Jianbo and a unique performance by DJ Nammy Wams.

Director Tuyết Vân Huỳnh said that, launched in 2024, Star Nha Ease became the first Vietnamese film festival in the UK which attracted a wide audience of all ages, many of whom experienced Vietnamese cinema for the first time through the lens of Vietnamese storytellers. This success paved the way for the launch of the festival’s second season.

The event will take place from July to August in three major cities: London, Birmingham, and Manchester. Alongside Hát Giữa Chiều Mưa, audiences will have the chance to enjoy films such as Gái Nhảy (Bar Girls, 2002), Những Đứa Trẻ Trong Sương (Children of the Mist, 2021) - an Oscar-nominated documentary - and Vị Đắng Tình Yêu (The Bitter Taste of Love).

A special highlight is the exhibition Rewind and Reframe from July 3 to August 13, which displays redesigned posters of Vietnamese films. Limited edition prints will be available for online auction until August 31. — VNA/VNS