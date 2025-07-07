Côn Đảo offers new discoveries, experiences in peak travel season

BÀ RỊA VŨNG TÀU Located about 185 kilometres off the southern coast of Việt Nam, the island of Côn Đảo in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu is famed for its pristine natural beauty and as a top destination for eco-tourism and cultural exploration.

Covering around 76 square kilometres, Côn Đảo boasts stunning beaches, rich biodiversity, and a heroic past.

As a designated national tourism site, the island has developed a modern infrastructure and built a competitive tourism brand both regionally and internationally.

It holds deep historical significance as a former prison during Việt Nam’s resistance wars.

Notable landmarks include Côn Đảo Prison, Pier 914, the Tiger Cages, Hàng Dương Cemetery, and French colonial buildings. Restoration efforts since 2023 have enhanced the educational and cultural value of these sites.

A highlight is the wax statue exhibition re-enacting the lives of political prisoners. So far, 440 wax figures have been installed in the prison museum and surrounding historical areas, drawing thousands of visitors and educating younger generations.

Côn Đảo is accessible by both air and sea, with flights from major cities like Hà Nội, HCM City, and Cần Thơ, and high-speed ferries from Vũng Tàu, Sóc Trăng, and other localities.

The island now hosts 146 accommodation facilities offering nearly 3,000 rooms, with an average occupancy of 58 per cent.

In May 2025 alone, Côn Đảo welcomed about 90,000 tourists, including 13,000 international arrivals.

The district island targets a 4.4 per cent increase in visitors and a 13.2 per cent rise in hospitality revenue this year.

Nguyễn Thụy Nga, vice chairwoman of the Côn Đảo District’s People’s Committee [Administration], said tourism during the summer peak was expected to grow by over five per cent compared to 2024.

Key offerings include eco-tours, spiritual and cultural exploration, and scenic leisure. The district is also piloting circular economy-based tourism and wellness services.

However, limited air connectivity remains a challenge. The local airport cannot handle larger aircraft or frequent flights.

Nga called for “expedited airport upgrades and favourable mechanisms and policies to support Côn Đảo’s development.”

Immersive eco-experiences

Among Côn Đảo’s most popular activities is coral diving, offering close encounters with colourful reefs and marine life.

Trekking through ancient forests reveals rare flora and fauna, while between April and October, visitors can participate in sea turtle conservation and witness baby turtles returning to the ocean.

Tăng Thị Huyền Trân, CEO of Fabulous Mekong Company, said Côn Đảo offers diverse experiences such as “spiritual travel, trekking, environmental education, and forest-marine ecosystem experiences.”

Foreign visitors are especially drawn to activities like sea turtle watching and eco-trekking within Côn Đảo National Park. For domestic travellers, spiritual tourism remains a major attraction, she said.

“Côn Đảo is ideal for extended stays, allowing travellers to connect with nature and history while deepening their awareness of environmental protection.”

German tourist Marianna Henken praised the preservation efforts led by local authorities and conservation groups.

She was particularly moved by the baby turtle release experience, “knowing they will return to lay eggs decades later”.

She was also impressed by the island’s natural beauty, “clear blue waters, limestone cliffs, and ancient forests” that shelter rare animal species.

Biodiversity and conservation

Côn Đảo National Park is a must-visit, offering tropical forests, mangroves, and a marine reserve home to dugongs, sea turtles, and hundreds of coral varieties.

Nguyễn Văn Ngà, head of the Tourism and Environmental Education Department at the park’s management board, said the park is developing high-quality ecotourism products to match its natural potential and appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

New projects are being implemented under the 2017 Law on Forestry and a provincial ecotourism master plan through 2030. These include nature tours under the forest canopy and immersive wildlife experiences.

Later this year, the park will offer seven to 10-day sea turtle conservation trips on smaller islands. Efforts are also underway to improve waterways for safer access and upgrade hiking trails like the route from Hòn Tài conservation station to the A3 marker.

The Environmental Interpretation Centre will continue to raise awareness of the park’s ecosystems and conservation goals.

A trip to Côn Đảo offers a profound connection with nature, history, and the country’s resilient spirit. VNS