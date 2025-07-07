The art of combination

Audiences in Hà Nội were given an opportunity to experience traditional Japanese theatre through two exclusive performances of Bunraku, a UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity dating back to the 17th century. Organised by the Japan Foundation, the shows offered people a deeper insight into Japan’s rich cultural legacy.
Each of Nguyễn Hữu Thiên Ân’s artworks made from colourful fondant cakes reflects a piece of Vietnamese culture – from traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) trays of food or hát bội (classical drama) to a portrait of his grandmother.
Prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes led the National Ballet of Cuba in a special performance in Hà Nội, celebrating 65 years of strong diplomatic ties between Cuba and Việt Nam. This visit continued a rich legacy of cultural exchange, carrying forward the tradition of ballet's founders and showcased the diverse repertoire of the renowned Cuban School of Ballet.