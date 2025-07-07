Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

The art of combination

July 07, 2025 - 18:07
Audiences in Hà Nội were given an opportunity to experience traditional Japanese theatre through two exclusive performances of Bunraku, a UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity dating back to the 17th century. Organised by the Japan Foundation, the shows offered people a deeper insight into Japan’s rich cultural legacy.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Baker blends culture into artistic cakes

Each of Nguyễn Hữu Thiên Ân’s artworks made from colourful fondant cakes reflects a piece of Vietnamese culture – from traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) trays of food or hát bội (classical drama) to a portrait of his grandmother.
Life & Style

Cuban ballet bridges generations in Hà Nội

Prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes led the National Ballet of Cuba in a special performance in Hà Nội, celebrating 65 years of strong diplomatic ties between Cuba and Việt Nam. This visit continued a rich legacy of cultural exchange, carrying forward the tradition of ballet's founders and showcased the diverse repertoire of the renowned Cuban School of Ballet.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom