Artist displays works at national museum

HÀ NỘI - More than 30 art works created over five years by Nguyễn Như Đức are on display at the Việt Nam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM).

Entitled Mother Land, the exhibition centres on the recurring motifs of the maternal figure, the domestic realm and the human hand - rendered as a primal, symbolic language of care, shelter and unspoken connection.

“In Đức’s work, the hand is more than anatomy, it is a vessel of memory, of protection, of love before language,” said curator Trần Trung Lĩnh.

Trained in fine arts in Hà Nội during the 1980s, Đức relocated to Hội An in 2014, where the ancient town became his second homeland and the fertile ground for his visual language to mature.

He develops a deeply personal practice, balancing a modest life with a quietly persistent creative process.

After the passing of his mother, his work underwent a transformative shift. For him painting becomes a sacred act of remembrance - a way to honour the presence and emotional legacy of his mother, wife and daughter.

From this emotional terrain, the exhibition emerges as a long-form and introspective body of work.

The exhibition runs until July 9 at 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street. It will then continue at Chillala House of Art, 75 Xuân Thủy, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức in HCM City from August 1. - VNS