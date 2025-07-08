HAGL enhance team dynamics with new Brazilian signings

Football

HÀ NỘI — V.League 1’s Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) is gearing up for the 2025-26 season by adding players and a goalkeeper coach from Brazil, promising to bring a unique flair to the upcoming season.

Since investing in football, and apart from the special connection between the club’s president Đoàn Nguyên Đức and Thai football, Brazilian talent has always left a significant mark on HAGL's history.

In the 2024-25 season, HAGL employed three foreign players, all from Brazil: defender Jairo Filho, midfielder Silva Marciel and striker Washington Brandao. The results were impressive, with Filho scoring four goals, Brandao netting six, and Marciel contributing four goals and four assists.

This season, when the V.League 1’s organising committee agreed to increase the foreign player quota to four, HAGL's leadership decided to continue using 100 per cent Brazilian players. In addition to retaining Filho and Marciel, the mountainous city team has added central midfielder Khevin Fraga and striker Gabriel Conceicao.

HGLA’s President Đức has committed approximately VNĐ20 billion (US$769,000) to recruit Fraga and Conceicao to strengthen the club.

Fraga, 27, stands at 1.92m tall and his primary position is defensive midfielder, but he can also excel as a centre back or central midfielder. He is valued at 350,000 euros by the transfer website Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, 2001-born striker Conceicao stands 1.83m tall and is expected to bring a fresh breeze to the team's attack. Last season, he played for Boavista in Brazil, a highly competitive football environment, making 21 appearances, scoring three goals, and contributing one assist. Despite his youth, Conceicao's experience is seen as a valuable asset for integrating and excelling in V.League 1.

This season, the Brazilian influence in the mountainous team is further pronounced with the arrival of coach Higor Felliny Cruz, who will upgrade young goalkeepers and train local goalkeeping coaches at HAGL.

At 45 years old, coach Cruz has seven years of playing experience at both youth and professional levels, along with 22 years of coaching goalkeepers. He holds an A-level coaching licence from the Brazilian Football Confederation and CONMEBOL. Additionally, this 1.90m tall coach has a solid educational background, with a bachelor's degree in Physical Education and a master's in Sports Management. Throughout his coaching career, he has worked at various levels from U15 to U20 teams in Brazil and Indonesia.

Clearly, HAGL have chosen a coach who meets multiple criteria, including qualifications, experience, foundational knowledge, and effective management skills. This is expected to enhance the training quality for young goalkeepers at the club.

As a team that favours quick, one-touch attacking play and technical small-group coordination, HAGL's style align well with the improvisational flair of Brazilian players. Additionally, the adaptability of these players is a hallmark that ensures credibility, with Filho and Marciel consistently demonstrating their responsibility and passion every time they play. — VNS