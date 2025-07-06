All police sides want to lift winning cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — All teams want to have good results from the ASEAN Police Football Open 2025 which is reorganised after almost 13 years in Hà Nội.

Representatives of all eight participating teams were present at the pre-match conference on July 6 to express their determination, showing their football skills in addition to their major expertise as police officers back home.

Group A will see Việt Nam 1, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia face off at Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội. Group B includes Việt Nam 2, Australia, Singapore and Timor Leste, with matches taking place at the PFV Training Centre in Hưng Yên Province.

The opening match will be between Thailand and Việt Nam 1 at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium on July 9. But games of both groups will be held earlier from July 7.

As hosts, Việt Nam 1 and 2 have well prepared for the tournament. At the press conference coaches revealed that both teams included quality players including former national team members and those who are still competing professionally in the national premier league.

Việt Nam 1 will play with key players such as defender Giáp Tuấn Dương and midfielder Hoàng Văn Toản of the V.League 1 side Hà Nội Police. They served the national team in 2023.

In the Việt Nam 2 squad, they are former national goalkeeper Phí Minh Long of V.League 2's PVF-CAND Club, defender Nguyễn Văn Dũng and midfielder Nguyễn Huy Hùng, member of Việt Nam team in the AFF Cup 2018 and World Cup 2022 qualifier.

"We are proud to represent Việt Nam's police officers to compete in this tournament," said coach Tống Anh Tuấn of Việt Nam 1.

"It is an opportunity for regional police to know each other better and learn more from other teams."

Among the teams, Laos which won the 2012 title are considered a strong team as they bring to Hà Nội a number of national team players such as defender At Viengkham, centre-back Kittisak Phomvongsa, goalkeepers Phounin Xayasone and Vathana Keodouangdeth, and midfielder Keoviengphet Liththideth.

Coach Apichart Puttaboon of Thailand said he had former national team's winger Tana Chanabut on his side. He and his teammates helped Thailand win the SEA Games title in 2007.

Puttaboon said the latest tournament was in 2012. This time the event was organised on a much larger scale. He hoped Thailand would have a chance to come back to Việt Nam next year as the defending champion.

Coach Ahmad Zulkarnain of Singapore, who picked several former and current players of the S-League's Tampines Rovers, Lion City Sailors and Police SA to the Open, was also excited: "Thank you for organising the tournament and getting us as a participating team. Our players are looking forward to it and can't wait to play."

Tim Stainton of Australia, the guest team of the event, said it was a well-organised and professional tournament. He felt honoured to be invited and hope to have exciting matches.

The teams will compete in a round robin format in the first stage with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

The champions will walk away with $30,000, while the first runners-up will receive $15,000 and the two third-placed teams will win $5,000.

The team that demonstrates the best fair play will receive $5,000, while individual prizes, including MVP, Top Scorer, and Best Goalkeeper, will also be awarded.

The tournament is supported by T&T Group and SHB Bank.

In addition to competitive matches, side activities such as cultural exchanges and heritage site tours will be organised to showcase the hospitality and friendliness of Việt Nam. VNS