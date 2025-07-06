Russia's Korabelka defend VTV Cup title in thrilling final

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền saved five championship points but it was not enough to help Việt Nam secure the International Women's Volleyball Tournament -- VTV Cup on July 5 in Phú Thọ Province.

The host side lost 3-2 to Russian Korabelka Club in the final that was considered the most thrilling one in the history of the 19-year of the tournament.

Korabelka came to Việt Nam as the reigning champions, beating Việt Nam 3-0 last year. They confirmed their determination to defend their title but struggled to advance to the final while Việt Nam showed their high level with easy wins since the group round.

Coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt put on the field his strongest players such as opposite spiker Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền, setter Đoàn Thị Lâm Oanh, libero Nguyễn Khánh Đang under captain and outside spiker Trần Thị Thanh Thúy who made bang internationally with their performance in the AVC Nations Cup.

However, the team seemed to be overwhelmed in the first two sets. The defence failed to block Korabelka's heavy spikes and lost 19-25 and 14-25 quickly.

Kiệt took time outs and intervals to adjust his tactics and encouraged players. The crazy supporters on the stands also helped Vietnamese players to find their pace. They fought back dramatically and levelled the score with 25-23 and 25-21 wins in the fourth and fifth sets.

In the final set, both sides tried to earn every single point. The Russians went ahead to lead 14-13 and had chance to take the championship point.

However, Việt Nam denied all of their attempts while Tuyền made it equal for five times at 18-18 with her unblockable volleys.

But it was the day of the Russian who had their best match of the tournament. They secured the last two points and successfully won the triumph cup along with the US$12,000 bonus.

Việt Nam placed second for the second straight time and Chinese Taipei came third after beating the Philippines 3-0 in the third-place playoff.

Elizaveta Nesterova of Korabelka was voted Most Valuable Player. Thúy and Viktoria Bobrova of Korabelka were the Best Outside Spiker. Tuyền who cried a lot after losing was the Best Opposite Spiker. Irina Filishtinskaya of Korabelka was the Best Setter. Elizaveta Palshina of Korabelka and Kan Ko-hui of Chinese Taipei were the Best Middle Spiker. The Best Libero title went to Đang of Việt Nam. Leila Jane Cruz of the Philippines was Miss Volleyball 2025. VNS