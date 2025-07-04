Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam’s No 1 badminton player Linh reaches quarter-finals of Canada Open

July 04, 2025 - 13:39
Linh, ranked 22nd in the world, defeated Chen Su Yu of Taiwan (China), who is ranked 91st, in the women's singles second round late Thursday evening.

 

Việt Nam’s No 1 badminton player, Nguyễn Thùy Linh. — Photo thanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s number one female badminton player, Nguyễn Thùy Linh, has reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 Canada Open.

Linh, ranked 22nd in the world, defeated Chen Su Yu of Taiwan (China), who is ranked 91st, in the women's singles second round late Thursday evening.

In the first set, the 27-year-old Taiwanese player presented significant challenges for Linh, ultimately winning 21-19. During this set, Linh experienced considerable psychological pressure, which hindered her ability to fully showcase her skills.

Strongly entering the second set, Linh returned to form by effectively utilising her varied shots, completely dominating the match. The star had an impressive scoring streak of 14 consecutive points, establishing a lead of 20-6 before winning 21-7, levelling the match at 1-1 against Chen.

Regaining her competitive edge, Linh continued to perform well in the decisive third game. Chen’s efforts only allowed her to keep pace with Linh in the opening minutes. Linh then surged ahead with an 11-point streak, closing out the third game with a decisive win of 21-10, completing her comeback against Chen.

Linh's opponent in the quarter-finals will be Wong Ling Ching of Malaysia, who is ranked 87th in the world.

While Linh celebrated her advancement in the Canada Open, her fellow Vietnamese badminton player, Nguyễn Hải Đăng, was eliminated in the second round of the men's singles. Đăng, ranked 67th in the world, was defeated by world No 7 Naraoka Kodai of Japan with a score of 0-2 (10-21, 11-21). VNS

 

badminton sport player tournament

see also

More on this story

Sports

Võ Kim Bản leads Heat to decisive victory

Vietnamese star Võ Kim Bản became the first local player to be named Player of the Game in the 2025 VBA season, leading the defending champion Saigon Heat to a dominant 96-68 win over the Nha Trang Dolphins on Tuesday.
Sports

Islanders overcome deficit to beat Wings

Despite facing roster difficulties and playing with several second-string players, the guest team from the Philippines delivered a resilient performance to overturn the early advantage held by the Wings.
Sports

Remarkable endings to seemingly disappointing seasons for SLNA and SHB Đà Nẵng

SHB Đà Nẵng, the former three-time V.League 1 champions, were dead last at the table up until the 24th round. The club changed its head coach four times this season, with coaches like Cristiano Roland and Phan Thanh Hùng each spending a month with the team before club leaders finally settled on Hà Nội FC's former manager Lê Đức Tuấn in February.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom