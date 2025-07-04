Việt Nam’s No 1 badminton player Linh reaches quarter-finals of Canada Open

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s number one female badminton player, Nguyễn Thùy Linh, has reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 Canada Open.

Linh, ranked 22nd in the world, defeated Chen Su Yu of Taiwan (China), who is ranked 91st, in the women's singles second round late Thursday evening.

In the first set, the 27-year-old Taiwanese player presented significant challenges for Linh, ultimately winning 21-19. During this set, Linh experienced considerable psychological pressure, which hindered her ability to fully showcase her skills.

Strongly entering the second set, Linh returned to form by effectively utilising her varied shots, completely dominating the match. The star had an impressive scoring streak of 14 consecutive points, establishing a lead of 20-6 before winning 21-7, levelling the match at 1-1 against Chen.

Regaining her competitive edge, Linh continued to perform well in the decisive third game. Chen’s efforts only allowed her to keep pace with Linh in the opening minutes. Linh then surged ahead with an 11-point streak, closing out the third game with a decisive win of 21-10, completing her comeback against Chen.

Linh's opponent in the quarter-finals will be Wong Ling Ching of Malaysia, who is ranked 87th in the world.

While Linh celebrated her advancement in the Canada Open, her fellow Vietnamese badminton player, Nguyễn Hải Đăng, was eliminated in the second round of the men's singles. Đăng, ranked 67th in the world, was defeated by world No 7 Naraoka Kodai of Japan with a score of 0-2 (10-21, 11-21). VNS