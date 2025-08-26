Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

U23 squad receive strong support for Asian Cup 2026 qualification

August 26, 2025 - 20:10
Việt Nam received strong support from Lộc Phát Việt Nam (LPBank) ahead of their 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifier next month.

Football

 

VFF President Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn (fourth, left) and Vice Chairman of LPBank's Board of Directors.Bùi Thái Hà (fourth, right) and other representatives at the signing ceremony on August 26 in Hà Nội. Photos courtesy of VFF

 HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam received strong support from Lộc Phát Việt Nam (LPBank) ahead of their 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifier next month.

The Việt Nam Football Federation and LPBank on August 26 signed a contract in Hà Nội. Following their deal, LPBank would accompany with the national football governing body in all activities to well organise the tournament.

The qualification gathers 44 teams divided into 11 groups. Việt Nam are hosts of Group C and will play Yemen, Singapore and Bangladesh from September 3-9 in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province.

The best team of each group and four best second-placed one will qualify for the final next January in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said LPBank's companionship was not only a practical support for the organisation activities but also a strong motivation to help Việt Nam have more favourable conditions for the best results in the tournament.

Phú said VFF and coach Kim Sang-sik built long-term plan for the team with intensive trainings and friendly matches to improve players' quality and mentality which would make players more confident in the Asian event.

"We decide to become the main companion of Group C matches as we believe in the potential and will of the young generation of Vietnamese players," said Bùi Thái Hà, vice chairman of LPBank's Board of Directors.

"Through this cooperation, we hope to spread the noble spirit of sportsmanship and create motivation for the team to reach their goal."

On the same day, VFF introduced the book “25 years of Vietnamese Professional Football Path”.

 

VFF's releases a book “25 years of Vietnamese Professional Football Path” on August 26 in Hà Nội.

 The book is an elaborate record, reflecting the collective intelligence and efforts of many football-related people telling stories in more than two decades of development of professional football in the country.

"The book not only reviews memorable milestones, but also looks to the future," said VFF Vice President Trần Anh Tú.

"The path to developing professional football is the right one, but it needs to be more steadfast and determined. VFF hopes that the book will be an inspiration for today's and tomorrow's generations, so that players, coaches, managers, and fans are aware of their roles and missions in the common journey." VNS

asian cup U23 qualification Việt Nam Group C

see also

More on this story

Sports

People's public security sports aim for new heights

The Government has earmarked the People's Public Security Force as a key player in the long-term development of sports talent, reflecting a determined vision to elevate the People's Public Security sports movement to unprecedented heights.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom