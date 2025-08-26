U23 squad receive strong support for Asian Cup 2026 qualification

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam received strong support from Lộc Phát Việt Nam (LPBank) ahead of their 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifier next month.

The Việt Nam Football Federation and LPBank on August 26 signed a contract in Hà Nội. Following their deal, LPBank would accompany with the national football governing body in all activities to well organise the tournament.

The qualification gathers 44 teams divided into 11 groups. Việt Nam are hosts of Group C and will play Yemen, Singapore and Bangladesh from September 3-9 in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province.

The best team of each group and four best second-placed one will qualify for the final next January in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said LPBank's companionship was not only a practical support for the organisation activities but also a strong motivation to help Việt Nam have more favourable conditions for the best results in the tournament.

Phú said VFF and coach Kim Sang-sik built long-term plan for the team with intensive trainings and friendly matches to improve players' quality and mentality which would make players more confident in the Asian event.

"We decide to become the main companion of Group C matches as we believe in the potential and will of the young generation of Vietnamese players," said Bùi Thái Hà, vice chairman of LPBank's Board of Directors.

"Through this cooperation, we hope to spread the noble spirit of sportsmanship and create motivation for the team to reach their goal."

On the same day, VFF introduced the book “25 years of Vietnamese Professional Football Path”.

The book is an elaborate record, reflecting the collective intelligence and efforts of many football-related people telling stories in more than two decades of development of professional football in the country.

"The book not only reviews memorable milestones, but also looks to the future," said VFF Vice President Trần Anh Tú.

"The path to developing professional football is the right one, but it needs to be more steadfast and determined. VFF hopes that the book will be an inspiration for today's and tomorrow's generations, so that players, coaches, managers, and fans are aware of their roles and missions in the common journey." VNS