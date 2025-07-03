Regional police to compete in ASEAN football tournament in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Regional police officers will compete for a huge bonus at the ASEAN Police Football Open 2025 next week in Hà Nội.

The open features eight teams divided into two groups following a draw conducted on June 19. Group A will see Việt Nam 1, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia face off at Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội. Group B includes Việt Nam 2, Australia, Singapore and Timor Leste, with matches taking place at the PFV Training Centre in Hưng Yên Province.

They will compete in a round robin format in the first stage, starting on July 7, with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 9, while the final and closing ceremony will take place on July 15.

One of many activities held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Traditional Day and the 20th anniversary of All People's Day for National Security Protection (both on August 19), the open will see prizes totalling more than US$70,000 delivered to the winning teams and best players.

Tournament champions will walk away with $30,000, while the first runners-up will receive $15,000 and the two third-placed teams will win $10,000.

The team that demonstrates the best fair play will receive $5,000, while individual prizes, including MVP, Top Scorer, and Best Goalkeeper, will also be awarded.

"This is the fourth time that Việt Nam have hosted the tournament. The three previous events, in 1998, 2007 and 2012, were all successful and spread meaningful messages to both local and international communities," said Colonel Phạm Kim Đĩnh, director of the Department of Political Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security in a press conference on July 2.

"Organising specifically for police and security forces in ASEAN countries and partners, the tournament is not only an opportunity for officers to improve their physical fitness and team spirit, but also a meaningful platform to strengthen friendship and cooperation among the forces responsible for maintaining security and order in the region."

According to organisers, the host side has carefully developed a thorough, well-organised plan, covering logistical preparations for communication and media, international relations, security and health services.

In addition to competitive matches, side activities such as cultural exchanges, welcome banquets and heritage site tours will be organised to showcase the hospitality and friendliness of Việt Nam.

"We hope that the tournament will serve as a bridge of friendship, contributing to international security cooperation while promoting the image of a peaceful, developing and hospitable Việt Nam to international friends," Đĩnh said.

"It will affirm Việt Nam's readiness to be a trustworthy, responsible friend and partner in the international community," he added.

At the press conference, Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) Deputy General Secretary Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hà said the tournament would be officiated by two referees from Malaysia, one referee from Hong Kong (China) and one referee from Thailand, in coordination with Vietnamese referees.

The supervisors, coordinators and referees are all highly qualified, ensuring professional quality and fairness for the matches.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Ministry of Public Security and its relevant units and departments, the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the VFF, along with active support from T&T Group and SHB Bank as the main sponsors.

Vice chairman of T&T Group's Board of Directors Đỗ Vinh Quang said: "We are honoured to be a partner of the tournament, as T&T Group always identifies social responsibility as an inseparable part of its development strategy. For over 30 years, we have been steadfast in the philosophy of 'business development associated with community service', in which sports are a field of special interest.

"Sports not only train health and spirit, but also contribute to spreading national pride and the image of a peaceful, dynamic and hospitable Việt Nam to international friends."

"For this year's football tournament, T&T Group is committed to providing comprehensive support so that the tournament takes place professionally, safely and with a strong identity, contributing to building the image of Vietnamese police officers as brave, disciplined and friendly, while spreading the image of the Vietnamese people and country in the region," he added.

In the previous edition in 2012, Cambodia brought the winning trophy home. Thailand and Laos came second and third, respectively. VNS