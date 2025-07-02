Võ Kim Bản leads Heat to decisive victory

Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — Vietnamese star Võ Kim Bản became the first local player to be named Player of the Game in the 2025 VBA season, leading the defending champion Saigon Heat to a dominant 96-68 win over the Nha Trang Dolphins on Tuesday.

The match marked the final clash of the regular season series between the two teams, with the Heat securing a 2-1 advantage in head-to-head encounters.

Entering the contest, the visiting Dolphins made significant roster changes, swapping out centre John Fields and Vietnamese-heritage player Bryan Nguyễn for experienced import Mykal Jenkins and Vietnamese-heritage player Max Allen.

Both are familiar faces in the VBA, with Jenkins having previously played for the Dolphins and Allen for the Danang Dragons.

The visitors’ new line-up drew attention early as head coach Todd Purves opted for a starting five without a traditional centre. Instead, he deployed three local players – guard Sơn Minh Tâm and forwards Nguyễn Phúc Vinh and Võ Huy Hoàn.

However, the gamble backfired as the Heat stormed to a 13-0 lead within the first three minutes, prompting an urgent substitution to bring Jenkins onto the floor. Capitalising on home-court momentum and their opponents’ slow start, the hosts built an 18-point cushion to close the first quarter at 31-13.

The second quarter saw further struggles for the Dolphins, with star guard Jaylyn Richardson limited in minutes due to an apparent injury. Jenkins, still adjusting to the team, struggled to make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, the Heat extended their dominance behind the high-energy play of Alfred Hollins in the paint and Võ Kim Bản’s sharp perimeter shooting. The home team widened the gap to 56-30 at halftime.

After the break, Richardson remained sidelined. Without their primary ball-handler, the Dolphins leaned on Phúc Vinh and Huy Hoàn to stabilise their offence. Yet, the Heat showed no signs of slowing.

Mongolian import Temuulen Chinges delivered a strong all-around performance, helping the home side surge to a 35-point advantage at 75-40 by the end of the third quarter.

With the game all but secured, coach David Grice rested key imports in the fourth quarter, allowing Chinges, Kim Bản, and the bench unit to maintain control. The Heat’s lead peaked at 45 points before the Dolphins reduced the deficit slightly in the closing minutes.

Võ Kim Bản finished with 23 points, including six three-pointers made at a 46 per cent success rate, earning him Player of the Game honours – the first time in VBA STAR X this season that the title was awarded to a local player.

“Our team had prepared for the new Dolphins imports, but with Max Allen not playing, things became a bit easier,” Kim Bản said post-match. “This year’s competition is more intense. Defending our title won’t be easy, so we are working hard every day.”

With this result, the Heat improved their record to 6-4, moving up to third place in the standings, while the Dolphins slipped to fourth with a 4-3 record. The reigning champions appear to be regaining their dominant form through tactical consistency and standout performances from both local and international stars. VNS